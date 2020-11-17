Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home-based Ophthalmic Monitoring Solutions, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Eye diseases such as glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and macular edema require continuous monitoring of eye health, as they can be treated if detected early, but if left undetected, it can silently and rapidly progress to irreversible loss of vision.



Home-based ophthalmic monitoring solutions can help in preventing vision deterioration in patients with high risk of developing debilitating eye conditions by providing timely and early detection of warning signs with continuous monitoring of visual health, and also enabling better ocular disease management by tracking the effectiveness of therapy.



Home monitoring solutions provide continuous data on the progress of the disease and also enhance compliance by increasing patient engagement. With the entry of home-based solutions in the ophthalmic space, eye hospitals and ophthalmologists have started adopting innovative business models. It is creating a transformative mega trend in the ophthalmology practice.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. The Radar Home-based Ophthalmic Monitoring Solutions



3. Companies to Action:

Notal Vision

EyeQue Corporation

Implandata Ophthalmic Products

Revenio Group

SENSIMED

Oculocare Medical

Genentech

GLANCE Optical Pty. Ltd.

EyeLab Ltd.

Kubota Vision

Injectsense

Qura

4. Strategic Insights



5. Next Steps: Leveraging the The Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the The Radar

The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

The Radar Empowers Investors

The Radar Empowers Customers

The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

6. The Radar Analytics

The Radar: Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5lc24

