Bid date, 2020-11-17
Auction date2020-11-17
Settlement date2020-11-18
Maturity Date2020-11-25
Nominal amount380 billion SEK
Fixed rate0.00 %
Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Confirmation of bids to e-mailrbcert@riksbank.se
The lowest accepted bid volume1 million SEK
The highest accepted bid volume380 billion SEK
Allocation Time10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term904 billion SEK
Expected excess liquidity at full allotment524 billion SEK

Stockholm, 2020-11-17