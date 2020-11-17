Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Excavator Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The excavator market in the region is expected to grow with more than 6% CAGR



The gap in infrastructure and the maintenance needs across the region is huge along with the developing oil exports, the need for excavators and heavy types of machinery is increasing. This is expected to support the overall region's excavator market in the forecasted period.



The report also suggests the challenges and trends that can be expected to be encountered in the market. The growth regression supports the conclusion that the returns to the infrastructure have been lower in the Middle East and Africa region than in developing countries as a whole.



The governments have been making an effort to decrease the gap, by building more advanced infrastructure and supporting the construction industry with subsidiaries and financial backup.



Even though the need for better housing supports the excavator demand, the economic shortage in the under developing countries acts as a market hindrance. The Middle East & Africa market has witnessed fair competition among both the segments of excavators, with just a fluctuating marginal difference in contribution.



The Middle East & Africa Excavator market has seen the most benefaction from the crawler excavator segment. The dominating segment has been slowly losing its share with the new types of excavators coming up in the market. Individually a colossal market share is held by the UAE market, followed by South Africa. Both these countries have shown development in the infrastructure and the demand for better housings and more commercial buildings.



CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

Geography: Middle East & Africa

Base year: 2018-2019

Historical year: 2013-2014

Estimated year: 2019-2020

Forecasted year: 2024-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Global Excavator Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Application

3.2.2. By Machinery type

3.2.3. By Region

3.2.4. By Country

3.2.5. By Company



4. Middle East & Africa Excavator Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Application

4.2.2. By Machinery type

4.2.3. By Country

4.3. UAE Excavator Market Outlook

4.3.1 Market Size By Value

4.3.2 Market Share

4.3.2.1 By Application

4.3.2.2 By Machinery Type

4.4. Saudi Arabia Excavator Market Outlook

4.5. Qatar Excavator Market Outlook

4.6. South Africa Excavator Market Outlook

4.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa Excavator Market Outlook



5. Global Excavator Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.2 Key Challenges



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Caterpillar Private Limited

7.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

7.3 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

7.4 Liebherr Group

7.5 Sany Group

7.6 Volvo Construction Equipments



8. Strategic Recommendations



