Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The natural sweeteners market share is set to cross USD 12.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing efforts by major manufacturers to list clean labels on their products and favourable regulatory scenario by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to fuel the market growth.

Increasing importance of physical fitness and occurrence of chronic health disorders such as type 2 diabetes, blood pressure, obesity and heart problems due to excessive consumption of sugar is attracting consumer attention towards the consumption of zero calorie natural sweeteners. Development of high-quality natural sweetener formulations which combat the issue of the bitter aftereffect of few natural sweeteners for use in different applications may boost natural sweeteners industry trends.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/306

Presence of zero calories and good antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of mogrosides present in monk fruit provides promising opportunities for its use in several beverage products in combination with other sweeteners. Monk fruit is 100–250 times sweeter as compared to refined sugar. Ability of monk fruit to reduce the risk of cancer may raise product demand. Minimal influence of beverages containing monk fruit natural sweeteners on levels of calorie intake, glucose and insulin in human body is likely to promote the use of monk fruit natural sweetener in the coming years.

Some major findings of natural sweeteners market report include:

The demand for natural sweeteners is rising owing to increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of excessive consumption of refined sugar.

Various health benefits such as reduced blood pressure and blood sugar level is likely to raise the demand for stevia natural sweetener.

However, slightly bitter aftertaste of stevia natural sweetener may reduce its acceptance among consumers during the forecast period.

Stevia natural sweeteners demand is expected to reach over USD 1.05 Billion by 2026.

Prominent players in the market include Evolva Holdings S.A., Cargill, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., PureCircle, GLG life Tech Corp and Tate & Tyle Plc, Steviocal, Truvia, Procarvit Food Products (India) Pvt Ltd, Herboveda, Madhava Natural Sweeteners, Morita Kagaku Kogyo, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Roquette, Danisco, Sweetener Supply Corporation, Malt Products Corporation, Beijing Ginko Group, Zevia and Clarks UK Ltd.

Ability to improve dental and bone health coupled with lower fructose content in xylitol may raise the product demand in the coming years.

Xylitol natural sweetener industry is expected to exceed USD 1.5 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period.

The increasing health consciousness among consumers and innovative solutions by ingredient manufacturers is expected to encourage the application of natural sweeteners in bakery applications.

Natural sweeteners market through bakery application exceeded USD 1.35 Billion in 2019 and is set to register over 4.6% CAGR over the review period.

High cost of manufacturing sweeteners from natural sources may decline the growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period.

Browse key industry insights spread across 260 pages with 176 market data tables and 47 figures & charts from the report, “Natural Sweeteners Market Statistics By Product (Stevia, Monk Fruit, Raw Honey, Xylitol, Agave), Application (Sports Supplements, Confectionery, Dairy, Frozen desserts, Beverages), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Industry Analysis Report, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/natural-sweeteners-market

The increasing awareness regarding the need to maintain personal health and hygiene has diverted consumer attention towards sports and physical activity in the recent years, which has raised the demand for sports supplements with natural sweeteners. This is justified by the fact that the health club industry was worth USD 96.7 Billion globally in 2019. The tendency of consumers to check the ingredient list while purchasing confectionary products and rising demand for use of natural ingredients in confectionary products may drive the demand for natural sweeteners market from confectionary application in the near future.

Asia Pacific natural sweeteners market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast timeframe owing to the increasing application of natural sweeteners in sauces and dressings used in different traditional delicacies of China and Japan. Rapid growth of dairy industry coupled with the increasing demand for dairy products such as flavoured milk and yoghurt is likely to raise product demand from dairy applications in the region. Government policies favouring the development of dairy industry in different countries of the region may raise product demand from dairy applications during the assessment period.

Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/natural-sweeteners-market

Browse Related Report:

Alternative Sweeteners Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/alternative-sweeteners-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com