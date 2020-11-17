New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Invasive Diagnostics for Fibrotic Disease Market, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987917/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, liver fibrosis is a common secondary pathological development observed in patients suffering from metabolic / cholestatic diseases, individuals consuming excessive quantities of alcohol and patients suffering from viral hepatitis. With non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) (subsequently progressing to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis / NASH) being the primary cause of liver disease, nearly 4.5 million adults in the US have been diagnosed with this condition in 2018. Similarly, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive, life-threatening interstitial lung disease reported in individuals with high exposure to deadly pollutants, radiation treatments and chemotherapeutic drugs. Although, IPF is a rare disease, nearly 40,000 new cases are diagnosed in the Europe, annually. Early diagnosis of fibrotic diseases is crucial to the condition being successfully managed / treated. However, timely diagnosis of this medical condition has been a known challenge due to the absence of overt symptoms. When symptoms appear, the patient suspected with the disease is suggested to undergo tissue biopsy for the disease confirmation. Considering that a tissue biopsy, a painful and traumatic procedure, is the currently accepted standard of diagnosis, there is a stigma associated with the process. Moreover, owing to the invasive nature of the test, it cannot be frequently repeated in order to monitor disease progress or validate therapeutic outcomes. There is, therefore, an established unmet need for a safer and more patient friendly diagnostic method.



Advances in the field of biotechnology have enabled the development of several minimally invasive / non-invasive approaches for diagnosis of fibrotic diseases which include imaging diagnostics and biomarker-based assays. Among the biomarker-based tests, liquid biopsy (based on the analysis of biofluids such as blood, urine and / or plasma), a relatively new concept, has emerged as a versatile and promising non-invasive cancer diagnostic method for the detection of not only cancer but also fibrosis. In addition, there are numerous forms of genetic analysis which enable accurate diagnosis of diseases such as cystic fibrosis; these biomarker and genetic tests are backed by clinical data, validating their relevance and applicability across several types of fibrotic indications, and are anticipated to replace the existing invasive diagnostic techniques in the future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Non-Invasive Diagnostics for Fibrotic Disease Market, 2020-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these products over the next decade. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of non-invasive diagnostics for fibrosis, providing information and analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as status of development (available or under development) of products, type of product (assay-kits, devices and software), application area (diagnostics, monitoring, screening and research), target fibrotic disease (cardiac fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, liver fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis and renal fibrosis), type of sample (blood, saliva, mucus and buccal swab), type of biomarker, end user (hospitals / clinics, research institutes and self-tests), turnaround time and requirement of medical assistance. In addition, the chapter includes information on the device developers, including details on year of establishment, company size and location of headquarters.

- Elaborate profiles of key players developing non-invasive diagnostics for fibrosis, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), a detailed description of its product portfolio and an informed future outlook.

- An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in this domain since 2016, distribution agreements, acquisitions, product development agreements, joint venture, licensing (specific to affiliated products), product utilization agreements, clinical trial agreements product development and commercialization and others relevant types of deals.

- A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies for non-invasive diagnostics of fibrotic diseases, based on various relevant parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, phase of development, study design, study focus, product types, target fibrotic disease and enrolled patient population, highlighting leading sponsors, popular products and regional distribution of trials.

- An insightful analysis of potential biomarkers for non-invasive diagnosis of liver fibrosis, taking into consideration biomarker type (physical / biological) and measurement indexes, highlighting leading sponsors involved in the clinical evaluation of biomarkers.

- An in-depth analysis of over 13,000 patents that have been filed / granted for non-invasive diagnostics for fibrotic diseases, till May 2020, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patent, publication year and application year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent benchmarking and valuation.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for non-invasive diagnostics for fibrotic diseases, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption of non-invasive approaches for fibrotic diseases and their likely selling price, we have provided informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2020-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] target fibrotic disease (cystic fibrosis, liver fibrosis and pulmonary fibrosis) [B] end user (hospitals / clinics and research institutes) and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and North Africa). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

- Garry de Jong (Chief Executive Officer, Repeat Diagnostics)

- Herman Steen (Chief Executive Officer, Biorion)

- Lawrence Cohen (Chief Executive Officer, Glycotest)

- Charles Swindell (Chief Scientific Officer, Glycotest)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via primary and secondary research. For most of our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

- Annual reports

- Investor presentations

- SEC filings

- Industry databases

- News releases from company websites

- Government policy documents

- Industry analysts’ views



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the state of the market for non-invasive diagnostics of fibrotic diseases, in the short-midterm and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of different types of fibrotic diseases and pathogenesis of the disease. In this section of the report, we have also highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and screening of the disease. The chapter outlines the conventional invasive diagnostic tests, which are widely used for diagnosis and prognosis, their limitations and the need / future opportunity of non-invasive approaches.



Chapter 4 presents information on different imaging techniques, screening assays and advanced approaches used for diagnosis of fibrosis, highlighting the advantages and disadvantages of each of the aforementioned techniques.



Chapter 5 includes information on more than 100 non-invasive products that are either developed or being developed for diagnosis of various fibrotic diseases. It features a detailed analysis of products, based on status of development (available or under development), type of products (assay-kits, devices and software), application area (diagnostics, monitoring, screening and research), target fibrotic disease (cardiac fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, liver fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis and renal fibrosis), type of sample (blood, saliva, mucus and buccal swab), type of biomarker, end user (hospitals and clinics, research institutes and self-tests), turnaround time and requirement of medical assistance. In addition, the chapter provides information on product developer(s), and analysis based on year of their establishment, location of headquarters and employee strength.



Chapter 6 provides detailed profiles of some of the leading stakeholders in this field (shortlisted based on number of pipeline products). Each profile presents a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features an in-depth analysis and discussion on the various partnerships that have been inked among players in this market, during the time period between 2016 and 2020 (till May). It also includes a brief description of the various types of partnership models (distribution

acquisition, product development, joint venture, licensing, product utilization, clinical trial product development and commercialization and others) that have been adopted by stakeholders in this domain.



Chapter 8 provides a detailed analysis of more than 60 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies for non-invasive diagnostics of fibrotic diseases, highlighting prevalent trends across various relevant parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, phase of development, study design, leading industry sponsors (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, product types, popular products, target fibrotic disease, enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials.



Chapter 9 presents an insightful case study on biomarkers being evaluated for liver fibrosis, featuring analysis based on by type of biomarker and type of liver fibrosis, highlighting popular biomarkers and leading players (both industry and non-industry).



Chapter 10 includes an in-depth analysis of over 13,000 patents filed / granted for non-invasive diagnostic products for fibrotic diseases, highlighting key trends associated with these patents, across type of patent, publication year and application year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent benchmarking and valuation.



Chapter 11 features a detailed market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of market for non-invasive diagnostics for fibrotic diseases, till the year 2030. We have segmented the opportunity based on [A] target fibrotic disease (cystic fibrosis, lung fibrosis and pulmonary fibrosis), [B] end user (hospitals / clinics and research institutes) and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and North Africa). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 12 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers our independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it captures the evolutionary trends that are likely to determine the future of this segment of non-invasive diagnostics for fibrotic diseases.



Chapter 13 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the companies and details of interviews held with Gary de Jong (Chief Executive Officer, Repeat Diagnostics), Herman Steen (Chief Executive Officer, Biorion), Lawrence Cohen (Chief Executive Officer, Glycotest) and Charles Swindell (Chief Scientific Officer, Glycotest),



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

