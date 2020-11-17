Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Balsa Core Materials - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Balsa Core Materials market accounted for $226.98 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $384.21 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.



Growth of aerospace industry across various regions and upsurge in demand for lightweight materials across several end-use industries are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high material cost is restraining the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements of balsa core material would provide ample opportunities for the market growth.



Balsa core material is derived from trees, which is specially used as an end-grain wood core. It offers high thermal insulation properties and is a cost-effective material. Balsa core material has a honeycomb-like structure and is available in a wide range of densities, forms, and thicknesses.



Balsa's honeycomb-like cell structure is configured into end grain panels as per specific requirements. Balsa trees grow rapidly, and their core materials are increasingly being used in the production of boats, in transportation, wind turbines blades, and structural composite panels.



Based on type, the multilayer segment is likely to have a huge demand due to its higher energy absorption property as compared to monolayer materials. This has led to increase in adoption of balsa wood with multilayer coating in a wide range of applications such as aerospace, marine, and construction.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the development of the marine & wind power industries and increase in demand for lightweight composite materials in economies such as India, China, Korea, Australia, & Japan.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Balsa Core Materials Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Multilayer

5.3 Monolayer



6 Global Balsa Core Materials Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rigid End-Grain

6.3 Contoured End-Grain



7 Global Balsa Core Materials Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerospace

7.3 Building & Construction

7.3.1 Sound Proofing & Insulation Panels

7.3.2 Floor & Cabinets

7.4 Marine

7.4.1 Floor & Interiors

7.4.2 Hulls & Engine Beds

7.4.3 Sides & Decks

7.5 Transportation

7.5.1 Aircraft

7.5.2 Automotive

7.5.3 Bus

7.5.4 Commercial Vehicles

7.5.5 Rail

7.6 Wind Energy

7.6.1 Generator Casing/Turbine Generator Housings

7.6.2 Nacelles Covers

7.6.3 Rotor Blades

7.6.4 Spinners

7.6.5 Other Wind Energies

7.6.5.1 Box Beams

7.6.5.2 Blade Shells

7.7 Other Applications

7.7.1 Consumer Goods

7.7.2 Defense

7.7.3 Electronics

7.7.4 Medical



8 Global Balsa Core Materials Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 3A Composites Core Materials

10.2 Airex AG

10.3 Bcomp Ltd

10.4 Bondi (Shandong) Environmental Material Co Ltd

10.5 Carbon-Core Corp

10.6 CoreLite Inc

10.7 Diab International AB

10.8 Duroplastic Technologies

10.9 Euroresins

10.10 Evonik Industries AG

10.11 Gurit Holding AG

10.12 I-Core Composites LLC

10.13 Kerfkore Company

10.14 Nord Compensati Spa

10.15 Schweiter Technologies



