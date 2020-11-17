Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Fasteners - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Aerospace Fasteners market accounted for $6.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for newer generation aircraft and increasing number of aircraft order worldwide are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, raw materials management and application of composite materials are hampering the market growth.



Aerospace fasteners are defined as the special grade hardware devices, which are used to connect parts of aircraft during original equipment manufacturing as well as aftermarket servicing. In addition, it is also widely used in military aircraft, ballistic missiles, commercial aircraft, rockets, and satellites.



Based on the material, the aluminum segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the material is widely used in aircraft, as they are cheap and weigh about one-third of steel. Some grades of aluminum even exceed the tensile strength of mild steel.



By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region. Moreover, the rising demand for newer generation aircraft is currently driving the growth of the market. China and India are expected to be the key markets in the region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Aircraft Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.2.1 Very Large Aircraft

5.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft

5.2.3 Narrow Body Aircraft

5.2.4 Regional Transport Aircraft

5.2.5 Business Jets

5.2.6 Fighter Jets

5.3 Rotary-wing Aircraft

5.3.1 Helicopters



6 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Threaded Fasteners

6.2.1 Nuts & Bolts

6.2.2 Washers

6.2.3 Studs

6.2.4 Screws

6.3 Non-Threaded Fasteners

6.3.1 Retaining Rings

6.3.2 Pins

6.3.3 Rivets



7 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Head Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 12 Points (Double Hex)

7.3 6 Lobe Recess

7.4 Dee

7.5 Rectangular



8 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Titanium

8.3 Aluminum

8.4 Steel

8.5 Superalloys



9 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Fixing

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Permanent Fixing

9.3 Temporary Fixing



10 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cabin Interior

10.3 Control Surfaces

10.4 Fuselage



11 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Commercial Aircraft

11.3 Military Aircraft

11.4 General Aviation

11.5 Defense and Space



12 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Geography



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 3V Fasteners Company Inc.

14.2 Accumen Global Technologies

14.3 Advanced Logistics for Aerospace

14.4 Alcoa Fastening Systems & Rings

14.5 Allfast Fastening Systems

14.6 Arconic

14.7 Avdel private limited

14.8 B&B Specialties, Inc.

14.9 B/E Aerospace

14.10 Bufab Group

14.11 EADS

14.12 Ho-Ho-Kus Inc.

14.13 LISI Aerospace

14.14 National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation

14.15 Stanley Engineered Fasteners (Emhart Teknologies LLC)



