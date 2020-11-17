Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Fasteners - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Aerospace Fasteners market accounted for $6.85 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.65 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for newer generation aircraft and increasing number of aircraft order worldwide are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, raw materials management and application of composite materials are hampering the market growth.
Aerospace fasteners are defined as the special grade hardware devices, which are used to connect parts of aircraft during original equipment manufacturing as well as aftermarket servicing. In addition, it is also widely used in military aircraft, ballistic missiles, commercial aircraft, rockets, and satellites.
Based on the material, the aluminum segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the material is widely used in aircraft, as they are cheap and weigh about one-third of steel. Some grades of aluminum even exceed the tensile strength of mild steel.
By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of aircraft orders and deliveries in the region. Moreover, the rising demand for newer generation aircraft is currently driving the growth of the market. China and India are expected to be the key markets in the region.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Aircraft Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Fixed-wing Aircraft
5.2.1 Very Large Aircraft
5.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft
5.2.3 Narrow Body Aircraft
5.2.4 Regional Transport Aircraft
5.2.5 Business Jets
5.2.6 Fighter Jets
5.3 Rotary-wing Aircraft
5.3.1 Helicopters
6 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Threaded Fasteners
6.2.1 Nuts & Bolts
6.2.2 Washers
6.2.3 Studs
6.2.4 Screws
6.3 Non-Threaded Fasteners
6.3.1 Retaining Rings
6.3.2 Pins
6.3.3 Rivets
7 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Head Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 12 Points (Double Hex)
7.3 6 Lobe Recess
7.4 Dee
7.5 Rectangular
8 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Material
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Titanium
8.3 Aluminum
8.4 Steel
8.5 Superalloys
9 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Fixing
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Permanent Fixing
9.3 Temporary Fixing
10 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cabin Interior
10.3 Control Surfaces
10.4 Fuselage
11 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Commercial Aircraft
11.3 Military Aircraft
11.4 General Aviation
11.5 Defense and Space
12 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market, By Geography
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 3V Fasteners Company Inc.
14.2 Accumen Global Technologies
14.3 Advanced Logistics for Aerospace
14.4 Alcoa Fastening Systems & Rings
14.5 Allfast Fastening Systems
14.6 Arconic
14.7 Avdel private limited
14.8 B&B Specialties, Inc.
14.9 B/E Aerospace
14.10 Bufab Group
14.11 EADS
14.12 Ho-Ho-Kus Inc.
14.13 LISI Aerospace
14.14 National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation
14.15 Stanley Engineered Fasteners (Emhart Teknologies LLC)
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
