Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cybersecurity Market Research Report: By Application, Vehicle Type, Form - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The integration of AI is increasing in the automotive industry, and the technology is the major driving factor behind the development of level 4 and 5 autonomous cars. Because of the availability of connected services and devices, it has become incredibly easy to collect vehicular data. The collected data, however, must be stored safely and utilized only for in-vehicle systems. Since the data may be vulnerable to cyber-attacks, the adoption of security and safety solutions in the automotive industry is expected to increase.



The automotive cybersecurity market reached a value of $7,280.2 million by 2030, increasing from $1,152.7 million in 2019, advancing at an 18.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). In terms of application, the market is divided into telematics, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and safety system, powertrain, infotainment, and body electronics. Out of these, the infotainment division dominated the market in 2019, since consumers can connect their smartphone with the infotainment system for accessing features through their phones, in-vehicle cybersecurity solutions are needed for safeguarding consumer data.



In the automotive cybersecurity market, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period, as the region is home to largest market for automobiles. Recently, the region has emerged as the hub for the production of automobiles. In addition to this, the adoption of connected vehicles in the region has increased significantly, which is resulting in the increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity security and safety.



In conclusion, the rising penetration of AI, increasing number of cyber threats, and growing adoption of connected technology are leading to the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Scope

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Analysis Period

1.4 Market Size Breakdown by Segment

1.4.1 Market size breakdown by application

1.4.2 Market size breakdown by vehicle type

1.4.3 Market size breakdown by form

1.4.4 Market size breakdown by region

1.5 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.5.1 Volume

1.5.2 Value

1.6 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1 Paid

2.1.2 Unpaid

2.1.3 Publisher Database

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Currency Conversion Rates

2.6 Assumptions for the Study

2.7 Notes and Caveats



Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Global Market Summary

3.2 North America Market Summary

3.3 Europe Market Summary

3.4 APAC Market Summary

3.5 LAMEA Market Summary



Chapter 4. Industry Outlook

4.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.3 Restraints/challenges

4.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers/restraints

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Components to Automotive Cybersecurity

4.5 Publicly Reported Automotive Cyber-Attack Incidents (2019-2020)

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7 COVID-19 Impact on Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market



Chapter 5. Global Market

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

5.2.1 ADAS & safety system market revenue (2014-2030)

5.2.2 Infotainment market revenue (2014-2030)

5.2.3 Body electronics market revenue (2014-2030)

5.2.4 Powertrain market revenue (2014-2030)

5.2.5 Telematics market revenue (2014-2030)

5.3 Market Revenue, by Vehicle Type (2014-2030)

5.3.1 Passenger car market revenue (2014-2030)

5.3.2 Commercial vehicle market revenue (2014-2030)

5.4 Market Revenue, by Form (2014-2030)

5.4.1 In-vehicle service market revenue (2014-2030)

5.4.2 External cloud service market revenue (2014-2030)

5.5 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 Overview

6.2 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

6.3 Market Revenue, by Vehicle Type (2014-2030)

6.4 Market Revenue, by Form (2014-2030)

6.5 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 Overview

7.2 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

7.3 Market Revenue, by Vehicle Type (2014-2030)

7.4 Market Revenue, by Form (2014-2030)

7.5 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 Overview

8.2 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

8.3 Market Revenue, by Vehicle Type (2014-2030)

8.4 Market Revenue, by Form (2014-2030)

8.5 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)



Chapter 9. LAMEA Market Size and Forecast

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Revenue, by Application (2014-2030)

9.3 Market Revenue, by Vehicle Type (2014-2030)

9.4 Market Revenue, by Form (2014-2030)

9.5 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030)



Chapter 10. Major Markets: Segment Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 U.S. Market Revenue, by Product (2014-2030)

10.3 China Market Revenue, by Product (2014-2030)

10.2 Germany Market Revenue, by Product (2014-2030)

10.3 U.K. Market Revenue, by Product (2014-2030)

10.2 France Market Revenue, by Product (2014-2030)

10.3 Japan Market Revenue, by Product (2014-2030)



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 List of Market Players and their Offerings

11.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

11.3 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, and Divestures

11.3.2 Partnerships

11.3.3 Product Launches

11.3.4 Other developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Visteon Corporation

12.1.1 Business overview

12.1.2 Product/service offerings

12.1.3 Key financial summary

12.2 Continental AG

12.2.1 Business overview

12.2.2 Product/service offerings

12.2.3 Key financial summary

12.3 DENSO CORPORATION

12.3.1 Business overview

12.3.2 Product/service offerings

12.3.3 Key financial summary

12.4 HARMAN International Industries Inc.

12.4.1 Business overview

12.4.2 Product/service offerings

12.5 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.5.1 Business overview

12.5.2 Product/service offerings

12.5.3 Key financial summary

12.6 Honeywell International Inc.

12.6.1 Business overview

12.6.2 Product/service offerings

12.6.3 Key financial summary

12.7 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

12.7.1 Business overview

12.7.2 Product/service offerings

12.7.3 Key financial summary

12.8 Aptiv Plc

12.8.1 Business overview

12.8.2 Product/service offerings

12.8.3 Key financial summary

12.9 Vector Informatik GmbH

12.9.1 Business overview

12.9.2 Product/service offerings

12.10 Trillium Secure Inc.

12.10.1 Business overview

12.10.2 Product/service offerings



Chapter 13. Appendix

12.1 Abbreviations

12.2 Sources and References

12.3 Related Reports



Chapter 14. About the Publisher



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8v9t9z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900