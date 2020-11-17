Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Frozen Food Market Overview, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian market has been witnessing the entry of many brands offering many novel products across various processed food categories.



The market is expanding, while consumers are becoming more convenience-driven. In this scenario, one segment, which has evolved significantly among all the processed food categories, is frozen food. With many newer brands entering, frozen food market is ready to face an increase in competition.



Frozen products are slated for deeper market penetration with the entry of more players and brands. The variety of packaged frozen food is growing, thus helping the young ones in the quest for novelty. Entry and expansion of international retail chains like McDonald's, Pizza Hut, Dominos, and many more have opened up the market and led new frozen food players to enter the market.



The frozen food market in India is prominently driven by the segments namely frozen vegetables and frozen snacks & ready meals. Apart from these dominating segments, preference towards frozen meat and seafood products has increased owing to the freshness of the products along with its growing availability through retail segments. Both of these segments combine have generated a revenue of over INR 1200 Crore in the year 2018-19.



The commercial segment of the market acts as a major catalyst in the growth of the frozen meat & seafood segment. The commercial segment is generating more than 70% revenue of each frozen meat and seafood product. This revenue share is expected to observe declining phases as the companies are focused expanding their business into the residential segment of the market by upgrading their distribution network. An increase in the involvement of independent and convenient stores with better-equipped freezing technologies is providing a driving force to the market.



The improved distribution network is making the products available to a large consumer base and helping the residential consumption to grow at a faster rate as compared to commercial consumption.



Some of the major companies present in intensifying the competition in the frozen food market are McCain Foods (India) Private Limited, IFB Agro Industries Limited, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited, Venky's (India) Limited, Tanvi foods.



Considered in the report

Geography: India

Base year: 2018-2019

Historical year: 2013-2014

Estimated year: 2019-2020

Forecasted year: 2024-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. India Demographic Insight



4. India Frozen Food Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Size By Volume

4.3. Market Share

4.3.1. By Company

4.3.2. By Product Type

4.3.3. By End User

4.3.4. Organized V/S Unorganized

4.3.5. By Sales Channel

4.3.6. By Region



5. India Frozen Vegetables Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Product Type

5.2.2. By End User (Residential & Commercial)

5.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis



6. India Frozen Snacks & Ready Meal Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By End User (Residential & Commercial)

6.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis



7. India Frozen Seafood Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size

7.1.1. By Value

7.1.2. By Volume

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By End User (Residential & Commercial)

7.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis



8. India Frozen Meat & Poultry Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size

8.1.1. By Value

8.1.2. By Volume

8.2. Market Share End User (Residential & Commercial)

8.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis



9. Overview of Cold Chain Industry



10. India Economic Profile



11. Company Profile

11.1. McCain Foods (India) Private Limited

11.2. IFB Agro Industries Limited

11.3. Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Private Limited

11.4. Godrej Tyson Foods Limited

11.5. Venky's (India) Limited

11.6. Tanvi foods



