Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unidirectional Network Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market was valued at US$306 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$807 million by 2027. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



With widespread outbreaks of viruses, ransomware, and other malicious software throughout the internet, different alternatives for securing corporate networks are used. One of these methods is data diode, also known as "unidirectional network.Data diodes are fool proof ways to safeguard confidential data and sensitive systems. Data diodes are small hardware devices that sit between two networks, i. e. source and destination to ensure one-way communication. The data diode is a cybersecurity solution that protects unidirectional information exchange. The high assurance hardware device keeps network integrity by preventing malicious threats and maintaining network confidentiality by preventing most security-sensitive information.



Advancements in a unidirectional network or data diode solutions for preventing cybercrimes are expected to deliver new capabilities related to information flow in a more secure way. Using the next-generation one-way communication, the data diodes have become more vital and stronger than firewall and smarter than the traditional unidirectional networks. The next-generation unidirectional network exhibits intrusion detection & prevention systems, anti-virus protection, important proxy capabilities, and URL filtering.



The properties of the next-generation unidirectional network is attracting the attention of many diversified industries. For instance, DataFlowX is a next-generation, flexible, adaptable, and easy to deploy cross-domain security gateway solution. This product caters to the energy, military, and finance industry where chances of cybercrimes are more. The trend of next-generation capabilities is anticipated to contribute to the market growth.



COVID-19 Impact on Unidirectional Network Market



The COVID-19 virus outbreak has been affecting every business globally since December 2019. The tremendous spread of the virus has urged governments across the globe to impose strict restrictions on the movement of humans and vehicles. The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of goods and commodities. The unidirectional network market players also experienced a slowdown in the volumes attributing to the fact that the semiconductor production units were operating with a limited workforce.



This has had a negative impact on the market. The oil & gas, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries as well as critical infrastructure sector have been adversely affected due to COVID-19, and since the start of 2020, these industries have been reflecting a declining trend. Though the complete impact of COVID-19 is still unidentified, the impact across the mentioned industries and their value chain would probably be far-reaching-and strongly affecting the deployment of unidirectional network.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Unidirectional Network Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Unidirectional Network Market- Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Need to Tackle Cyberattacks or Threats

5.1.2 Escalating Growth in Data Diodes

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 High Costs Involved

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Industry Control Systems is Creating Lucrative Opportunities for End User Industries

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Integration with Advanced Technologies

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Unidirectional Network Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Unidirectional Network Market Overview

6.2 Unidirectional Network Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning -Key Players



7. Unidirectional Network Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Unidirectional Network Market Breakdown, By Type, 2019 & 2027

7.3 1U

7.4 2U



8. Unidirectional Network Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Unidirectional Network Market Breakdown, By Application, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Government

8.4 Aerospace and Defense

8.5 Oil and Gas

8.6 Others



9. Unidirectional Network Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 Merger and Acquisition



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

Garland Technology LLC

Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd

VADO Security Technologies Limited

Advenica AB

BAE Systems PLC

Fibersystem AB

Fox-IT Holding B.V.

Infodas GmbH

Owl Cyber Defense Solutions, LLC

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8o441

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900