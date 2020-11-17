WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to better fulfill our mission of providing the world’s best market intelligence and advisory services for global business professionals, the DuckerFrontier Board of Directors and Senior Executive team have made the decision to spin out FrontierView’s subscription solutions into its own company. The new company, which will be called FrontierView [www.frontierview.com], will be led by Richard Leggett as CEO and the same leadership team.



In conjunction with this transaction, we are thrilled to announce that FrontierView has received a growth investment that was led by Mr. Thomas McCormick, a growth-oriented private investor and former President of the B.F. Saul Company and former Chairman of the law firm Shaw, Pittman, Potts & Trowbridge.

“We are very excited about the creation of FrontierView, which will allow us to better support our clients’ market monitoring, strategic planning and growth mandates in their most important markets,” said Richard Leggett, CEO of FrontierView. “The formation of this new entity along with Mr. McCormick’s investment enables us to continue investing in our team, technology, and products to advance our mission of providing world-class market intelligence solutions to global business professionals.”

“FrontierView brings a powerful solution to the marketplace serving the needs of business professionals all over the world. This growth capital is designed to maximize and accelerate the potential of our company to meet the changing needs of our clients,” added Thomas McCormick, Investor. “With this capital, we can invest in groundbreaking new products and services, designed specifically for today’s business challenges.”

Despite challenging conditions in 2020, the FrontierView team has remained laser-focused on serving the needs of our clients through our unique Strategic Intelligence as a Service model. In the most recent months, FrontierView has launched a dedicated mobile app, provided over 1,500 client briefings, reached over 3,000 business professionals over 100 executive events, published over 2,000 research reports and insights and launched the third generation, market-leading technology platform – FrontierView. With our new corporate structure and growth capital, we look forward to building on this foundation and accelerating our investment in future market intelligence and advisory solutions.

FrontierView is a leading market intelligence and advisory firm that supports the international growth mandates of multinationals across every sector of the global economy. FrontierView provides clients with a range of subscription offerings as well as custom research solutions to help inform their strategic planning, market growth and ongoing market monitoring initiatives. FrontierView is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in London and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.frontierview.com.

