Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, worldwide active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market valuation is projected to reach USD 306.1 billion by the year 2027. Upsurge in occurrences of chronic ailments like CVDs, arthritis, and diabetes, along with growing prevalence of infectious diseases such influenza, hepatitis, and especially coronavirus are bolstering the demand for drugs and medications globally. In addition, booming geriatric population who have a higher susceptibility to such health conditions is adding considerable traction to global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market growth.

Active pharmaceutical ingredient market report also incorporates detailed segmentation studies on the product terrain, form type, manufacturer scope, and geographical landscape to uncover the top revenue prospects. Furthermore, it boasts of a top-to-bottom analysis of competitive hierarchy of this industry vertical. In addition, the research literature has been revised to address the impact of Covid-19 on business development.

For the uninitiated, active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) is the primary ingredient in a drug product. It boosts pharmacological activity or directly impacts the cure, diagnosis, mitigation, treatment of disease, and alters, corrects, or restores physiological mechanisms in the human body. Hence, the sustained product demand from the pharmaceutical industry will continue to expand the global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market size in the coming years.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2963730/

Despite the positive outlook of the industry, factors like side effects associated with various drugs, high capital investment requirements, and strict government regulations & policies will restrain the expansion of global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market during the forecast period.

Product terrain overview:

Global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) industry is categorized into monoclonal antibodies (mAb), cytokines, immunoglobulin, insulin, blood factors, peptide hormones, peptide antibiotics, small molecule antibiotics, vaccines, highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI), and others.

As per trusted records, HPAPI segment captured significant portion of global active pharmaceutical ingredient (APIs) market size in 2019 and is likely witness modest gains going forward, attributable to the specificity and intensity of the drug action which is high even in low concentrations.

Manufacturer type review:

Global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) industry sphere is split into captive and merchant, wherein, the former segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace, owing to increasing collaborative efforts by major manufacturers and government authorities for development of new manufacturing facilities. For instance, Eastman Kodak Co., in July 2020, gained approval for a loan of USD 765 million from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation in a bid to enter into drug manufacturing business. The funding will enable the company to scale the production of APIs for generic medicines in the United States.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-api-market-share-size-trends-industry-analysis-report-by-product-type-mab-immunoglobulin-cytokines-insulin-peptide-hormones-blood-factors-peptide-antibiotics-vaccines-small-molecule-antibiotics-highly-potent-active-pharmaceutical-ingredient-hpapi-and-others-by-form-aqueous-non-aqueous-liquid-and-dry-powder-by-manufacturer-type-captive-and-merchant-by-application-by-regions-segment-forecast-2020-2027

Regional outlook:

Credible sources cite that North America is currently the prime contributor to global active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market remuneration. Inflowing investment in R&D, development of novel drugs, and escalating cases of Covid-19 in the region are the major growth propellants for the regional industry.

Further, the impact of pandemic on the US economy coupled with its high dependence on China for supply & manufacturing of medications is heavily influencing the business landscape. In fact, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) claims that only 28% of APIs for the nation are manufactured locally, and the rest are imported. This has compelled the U.S. government to establish in-house manufacturing facilities and supply chains of APIs in the country, further enhancing the overall growth prospects for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) industry in North America.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) market is slated to showcase a robust growth rate over the forecast timeline. Government initiatives to promote manufacturing of critical drugs, increasing R&D, and burgeoning elderly population in countries like India, China, and Japan are contributing to the high demand for APIs across the region.

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Product Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb)

Cytokines

Immunoglobulin

Insulin

Blood Factors

Peptide Hormones

Peptide Antibiotics

Small Molecule Antibiotics

Vaccines

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI)

Others





Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Form Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Dry Powder

Aqueous

Non-aqueous Liquid





Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Manufacturer Types (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Captive

Merchant





Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Application Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Ophthalmology

Nephrology

Gastroenterology

Pulmonology

Endocrinology

Orthopedic

CNS & Neurology

Oncology

Cardiology

Others





Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South & Central America





Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG

Mylan N.V.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Lonza Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Boehringer Ingelheim Group

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

AstraZeneca plc

Albemarle Corporation

AbbVie Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.1.3. Assumptions

1.2. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources

4. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Insights

4.1. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient - Industry snapshot

4.2. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Dynamics

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Industry trends

5. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Assessment by Product Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.4. Immunoglobulin

5.5. Cytokines

5.6. Insulin

5.7. Peptide Hormones

5.8. Blood Factors

5.9. Peptide Antibiotics

5.10. Vaccines

5.11. Small Molecule Antibiotics

5.12. Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI)

6. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Form

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Form, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Aqueous

6.3.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Aqueous, By Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Non-Aqueous Liquid

6.4.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Non-Aqueous Liquid, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

6.5. Dry Powder

6.5.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Dry Powder, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

7. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Manufacturer

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Captive

7.4. Merchant

8. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Assessment by Application

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Application, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

8.3. Cardiology

8.4. Oncology

8.5. CNS & Neurology

8.6. Orthopedic

8.7. Endocrinology

8.8. Pulmonology

8.9. Gastroenterology

8.10. Nephrology

8.11. Ophthalmology

9. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Assessment by Geography

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources

4. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Insights

4.1. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient - Industry snapshot

4.2. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Surge in the infectious diseases

4.2.1.2. Growing Importance of Generics

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Side effects associated of drugs

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Industry trends

5. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Assessment by Product Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Monoclonal Antibodies

5.4. Immunoglobulin

5.5. Cytokines

5.6. Insulin

5.7. Peptide Hormones

5.8. Blood Factors

5.9. Peptide Antibiotics

5.10. Vaccines

5.11. Small Molecule Antibiotics

5.12. Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI)

6. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Form

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Form, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Aqueous

6.3.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Aqueous, By Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Non-Aqueous Liquid

6.4.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Non-Aqueous Liquid, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

6.5. Dry Powder

6.5.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Dry Powder, by Region, 2016- 2027 (USD Million)

7. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Manufacturer

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Captive

7.4. Merchant

8. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Assessment by Application

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Application, 2015 - 2026 (USD Million)

8.3. Cardiology

8.4. Oncology

8.5. CNS & Neurology

8.6. Orthopedic

8.7. Endocrinology

8.8. Pulmonology

8.9. Gastroenterology

8.10. Nephrology

8.11. Ophthalmology

9. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Assessment by Geography

Related Report:

Compounding Pharmacies Market, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

Compounding Pharmacies Market size to grow by a CAGR more than 5.8% up to 2026, as per new research report. The traditional and specific role of compounding pharmacies is to make drugs prescribed by specialists or doctors for patients with needs that cannot be catered with the commercially available medications. The compounding pharmacies can address individual’s noncompliance with their medicine by offering dosages, routes of administration and tastes that are not commercially unavailable. Furthermore, the elderly population base has surged the demand for compounded medications for better care that accelerates the overall market expansion. Based on distribution channels, the compounding pharmacies market is classified into compounding pharmacies, hospital pharmacy, and others. The others segment represented a market value of more than $850 million in 2019 and will continue to show appreciative growth in coming years.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: http://business-newsupdate.com/