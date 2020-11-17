Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carbonated Soft Drinks market is expected to reach $551,667.29 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2026. Carbonated soft drink manufacturing industry includes bottled products such as cola, fruit flavored carbonated drinks, carbonated bottled water and various other products. The carbonated drinks have a fizzy taste that is considered pleasant by customers. It is available in various tastes which are created by addition different flavors and sweeting agents. These drinks are enjoyed with a meal, to quench thirst and also served as a social welcome drink.



Factors such as development in labeling & packaging technologies and growing distribution in retail are driving the market growth. Though, stringent government regulations are restraining the market growth. Moreover, increase in disposable income and population is the opportunities for the carbonated soft drinks market.



Based on flavor, the cola segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to the health concerns and safety standards such beverages are regulated by various regulatory bodies around the globe withholding a plethora of regulations. Many others contain various ingredients such as artificial sweeteners, vitamins, fruit extracts, preservatives and added flavors & colors etc.



The key vendors mentioned are Pepsico Inc., Parle Agro, Britvic PLC, Suntroy Holdings Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, Danone Group, Cott Corporation, Cadbury Schweppe, Asia Brewery, The Coca-Cola Company, Jones Soda Co, Appalachian Brewing Company, Tru Blu Beverages, The Asahi Group and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.



Types Covered:

Non-alcoholic

Alcohol Content Less Than 0.5%

Standard

Diet

Fruit-flavored Carbonates

Distribution Channels Covered:

Vending Machine Operations

Gas Stations & Convenience Stores

Food Service and Drinking places

Super Markets & General Merchandisers

Hypermarkets and Independent Retailers

Packaging Types Covered:

Bottles

Cans

Flavors Covered:

Cola

Lemon and Lime

Orange

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Non-alcoholic

5.3 Alcohol Content Less Than 0.5%

5.4 Standard

5.5 Diet

5.6 Fruit-flavored Carbonates



6 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Market, By Distribution Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Vending Machine Operations

6.3 Gas Stations & Convenience Stores

6.4 Food Service and Drinking places

6.5 Super Markets & General Merchandisers

6.6 Hypermarkets and Independent Retailers



7 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Market, By Packaging Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bottles

7.3 Cans



8 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Market, By Flavor

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cola

8.3 Lemon and Lime

8.4 Orange



9 Global Carbonated Soft Drinks Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Pepsico Inc.

11.2 Parle Agro

11.3 Britvic PLC

11.4 Suntroy Holdings Ltd.

11.5 Kerry Group PLC

11.6 Danone Group

11.7 Cott Corporation

11.8 Cadbury Schweppe

11.9 Asia Brewery

11.10 The Coca-Cola Company

11.11 Jones Soda Co

11.12 Appalachian Brewing Company

11.13 Tru Blu Beverages

11.14 The Asahi Group

11.15 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc



