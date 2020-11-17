Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Alcoholic Beverages market is expected to reach $1932.79 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2018 to 2026. Alcoholic beverage is a drink has ethanol, usually familiar as alcohol. Alcoholic beverages are devouring across the globe. The benefits of devouring alcohol in limited amounts reduce in threat of cardiovascular disease, avoidance of cold, whereas having red wine reduces the danger of heart diseases and burns fat. They are fermented from the sugars in grains, berries, fruits, and such extra components as tubers, plant saps, milk, and honey.



Factors such as increasing demand for quality alcoholic beverages and boost in disposable profits of customers are driving the market growth. Though, huge price of premium products is restraining the market. Advance tools for alcohol product protection and ready-to-mix hybrid beverages are the opportunities for the Alcoholic Beverage market.



Based on product, beer segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to escalating demand for craft beer. Beer is the majority obsessive alcoholic drink across the world and contains around of alcohol.



The key vendors mentioned are United Spirits Ltd, SABMiller ltd., Heineken Holding NV, Constellation brands INC., Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co, Bacardi Limited, Suntory Holdings Ltd, Pernod Ricard SA, Beam Suntory INC., Diageo Plc., The Wine Group LLC, United Breweries Limited, Halewood International Holdings PLC, Craft Brew Alliance Inc. And Asahi group holdings ltd.



Products Covered:

Beer

Distilled Spirits

Liquors

Wine

Alcoholic Contents Covered:

High

Medium

Low

Flavours Covered:

Unflavoured

Flavoured

Packaging's Covered:

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Tins

Distribution Channels Covered:

On Trade

Off Trade

Sales Channels Covered:

Online Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Modern Trade

Hotel/Restaurants/Bar

Commercial

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Beer

5.3 Distilled Spirits

5.4 Liquors

5.5 Wine



6 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Alcoholic Content

6.1 Introduction

6.2 High

6.3 Medium

6.4 Low



7 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Flavour

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Unflavoured

7.3 Flavoured



8 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Packaging

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Glass Bottles

8.3 Plastic Bottles

8.4 Tins



9 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Distribution Channels

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On Trade

9.3 Off Trade



10 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Sales Channel

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Online Retailers

10.3 Convenience Stores

10.4 Specialty Stores

10.5 Modern Trade

10.6 Hotel/Restaurants/Bar

10.7 Commercial



11 Global Alcoholic Beverages Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 United Spirits Ltd

13.2 SABMiller ltd.

13.3 Heineken Holding NV

13.4 Constellation brands INC.

13.5 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV

13.6 Molson Coors Brewing Co

13.7 Bacardi Limited

13.8 Suntory Holdings Ltd

13.9 Pernod Ricard SA

13.10 Beam Suntory INC.

13.11 Diageo Plc.

14.12 The Wine Group LLC

14.13 United Breweries Limited

14.14 Halewood International Holdings PLC

14.15 Craft Brew Alliance,Inc.

14.16 AsahiGroupHoldingsLtd.



