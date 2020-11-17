Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hot Beverages Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hot Beverages market is expected to reach $103.70 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2026. Hot Beverages are any kind of portable hot liquid which are intended for human consumption. Hot beverages, such as, coffee, tea helps in elevating the mood of the consumers and increases their energy levels. Hot beverages have many health benefits such as coffee is known as the psychoactive substance because it contains a stimulant called caffeine. They improve various aspects of brain function.
Factors such as increasing disposable income of the individuals and growing demand for food & beverages sector are driving the market growth. Though, availability of substitutes may restrain the market growth. Moreover, shifting taste of individuals & varying lifestyle are the opportunities for the market growth.
Based on product, the coffee segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period, as it increases the fibre intake, protects against cirrhosis of the liver. It also leads to less risk of heart diseases and builds strong DNA.
The key vendors mentioned are JDB (China) Beverages Ltd, Jacobs Douwe Egberts, J.M. Smucker Company, Harney and Sons, Dunkin Donuts, Dilmah and Celestial Seasonings Inc.
Ingredients Covered:
Distributions Covered:
Services Covered:
Products Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Hot Beverages Market, By Ingredient
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Yeast Extract
5.3 Yeast
5.4 Starter Cultures
6 Global Hot Beverages Market, By Distribution
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Indirect Marketing
6.3 Direct Marketing
7 Global Hot Beverages Market, By Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Beverage Packaging
8 Global Hot Beverages Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Coffee
8.3 Energy Drinks
8.4 Tea
9 Global Hot Beverages Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Commercial
9.3 Household
10 Global Hot Beverages Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Food Service
10.3 Drinks Stores
10.4 Coffee Shops
11 Global Hot Beverages Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Strategic Benchmarking
13 Vendors Landscape
13.1 JDB (China) Beverages Ltd
13.2 Jacobs Douwe Egberts
13.3 J.M. Smucker Company
13.4 Harney and Sons
13.5 Dunkin Donuts
13.6 Dilmah
13.7 Celestial Seasonings Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57li6c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: