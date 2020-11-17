Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Camp Management Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the camp management software market and it is poised to grow by $36.70 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on camp management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in participation of camps, growing adventure tourism, and flexibility in managing camping and related activities.



The camp management software market analysis includes end-user segment, deployment segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the growing adventure tourism as one of the prime reasons driving the camp management software market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The camp management software market covers the following areas:

Camp management software market sizing

Camp management software market forecast

Camp management software market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading camp management software market vendors that include Active Network LLC, Amilia Enterprises Inc., CampBrain, Campium LLC, CampMinder LLC, CampSite, CircuiTree, Cogran Systems LLC, Regpack Inc., and SofterWare Inc.. Also, the camp management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Camp professionals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Schools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Active Network LLC

Amilia Enterprises Inc.

CampBrain

Campium LLC

CampMinder LLC

CampSite

CircuiTree

Cogran Systems LLC

Regpack Inc.

SofterWare Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdmycv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900