The Newly Built Canopy Baltimore Harbor Point, MD, the Hyatt Place Washington, D.C., National Mall, and the Homewood Suites Reston, VA



Download Hotel Images Here: https://bit.ly/3kuqYgy

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, today announced the addition of three hotels to its growing portfolio. Donohoe Hospitality welcomes the newly built 156 guest room Canopy Baltimore Harbor Point, MD, the 214 guest room Hyatt Place Washington, D.C., National Mall, and the 135 guest suite Homewood Suites by Hilton, Reston, VA.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we believe in the long-term strength of our development and brand partners,” said Penny. "Our strong corporate culture of integrity and unwavering dedication to excellence enables us to lean into our hotels to drive long term value for investors and the brands. Now more than ever ownership is seeking responsible management that brings a history of success and collaboration to achieve results. Through the tireless efforts of our senior management team and onsite staff we are winning back guests by creating welcoming and comfortable experiences as travel returns,” added Penny.

In addition to the three recently added hotels, Donohoe Hospitality Services is poised for additional expansion with several more hotels expected to come online in the coming months. Since the beginning of 2020 Donohoe Hospitality has increased its portfolio by 44% and added an additional 800 guest rooms including the newly built dual branded Hampton Inn & Suites/Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas.

More About Donohoe Hospitality Services

Donohoe Hospitality Services is a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. Founded in 2005, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a division of Donohoe, an iconic real estate service company established in 1884. Building on its founders’ 135-year history, Donohoe Hospitality Services has grown to become one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Donohoe Hospitality Services’ portfolio includes full service and premium select service hotels. Donohoe Hospitality Services is approved to manage Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hyatt, and Choice hotel brands. In addition, the Company presently has seven hotels under development in the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Maine, and Nevada. Recognized as one of the top 35 management companies by total revenue, and as one of the 10 Best Places to Work by The Washington Business Journal, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a forward-looking company with a vision of success. For more information visit: www.donohoe.com/hospitality .

Important Notice:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.