Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per reliable estimates, North America virtual private network market size is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 70 billion by the year 2026. High occurrence of cyberattacks and data breaches along with rising adoption of smartphones have enhanced the demand for virtual private networks, which in turn is driving the overall market growth in North America. Moreover, major companies operating in this business sphere are focusing on developing advanced security solutions.

The research document elaborates on various growth drivers, limitations & challenges, and other expansion opportunities impacting this business landscape over 2020-2026. Apart from this, it also analyzes the effect of COVID-19 outbreak on the remuneration scale of this industry sphere, further ensuring efficient decision-making during investment evaluation.

An overview of the market segmentations

In terms of component type

According to industry analysts, the VPN service segment is anticipated to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 11% between 2020 and 2026. These services not only notify company administration when major vulnerabilities are detected, but also ensure a secure connectivity throughout the network infrastructure.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3001294/

Thus, growing emphasis towards managing multiservice traffic, coupled with the ability of VPN services to offer portable and flexible connectivity across vital corporate sites are boosting the growth of the segment, and hence adding traction to North America virtual private network industry size.

As per type

The cloud VPN segment of North America virtual private network market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% through 2026. A cloud VPN offers company a competitive edge since it helps in managing as well as securing the entire IT infrastructure. Focus among enterprises towards using cloud computing systems have impelled the demand for cloud-based virtual private network solutions, thereby stimulating the overall industry outlook.

By Connectivity

Estimates claim that remote access connectivity segment is expected to capture 45% share in North America virtual private network industry by the year 2026. A remote access VPN offers an encrypted connectivity channel, further allowing corporates to access the internet securely. Shifting preference among companies towards adopting remote access systems in order to improve flexibility as well as to reduce communication costs is fueling the segmental share.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/north-america-virtual-private-network-vpn-market-statistics

Based on application spectrum

North America virtual private network market share from consumer applications is likely to grow substantially during the study period. Lately, high number of individuals have been using smartphones for business purposes. This increase in smartphone penetration has compelled various enterprises to offer integrated VPN software solutions which are quite secure and encrypted when used in a public or a private server, in turn favoring the overall market scenario.

North America Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market by Component Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Service

Software

Hardware





North America Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Mobile VPN

Cloud

MPLS VPN

IP-VPN





North America Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market by Connectivity (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Extranet

Remote Access

Site-to-site





North America Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Application Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Service Providers

Commercial

Manufacturing

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others





Consumer

Laptops & PC

Tablets

Smartphones





North America Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Geographical Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Canada

United States





North America Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015-2026)

Watchguard Technologies Inc.

Opera Software

OpenVPN Inc.

NordVPN (Tefincom & Co. S.A.)

Juniper Networks Inc.

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

ExpressVPN

CyberGhost VPN

Citrix Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

AirVPN

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1. Definitions

1.2. Research assumptions and methodology

1.3. Reference and sources:

1.3.1. Secondary sources

1.3.2. Primary sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. North America virtual private network market snapshot

Chapter 3. North America Virtual Private Network Market Trends

3.1. Industry coverage

3.2. Industry size, 2015 - 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4. Regulatory landscape

3.5. Technology and innovation landscape

Chapter 4. North America Virtual Private Network Market Share, By Component

4.1. Market trends, by component

4.2. Hardware

4.2.1. VPN hardware market size, 2015-2026

4.3. Software

4.3.1. VPN software market size, 2015-2026

4.4. Service

4.4.1. Service market size, 2015-2026

Chapter 5. North America Virtual Private Network Market Size, By Type

5.1. Market trends, by type

5.2. IP-VPN

5.2.1. IP-VPN market size, 2015-2026

5.3. MPLS VPN

5.3.1. MPLS VPN market size, 2015-2026

5.4. Cloud

5.4.1. Cloud VPN market size, 2015-2026

5.5. Mobile VPN

5.5.1. Mobile VPN market size, 2015-2026

Chapter 6. North America Virtual Private Network Market Trends, By Connectivity

6.1. Market trends, by connectivity

6.2. Site-to-site

6.2.1. Site-to-site market size, 2015-2026

6.3. Remote access

6.3.1. Remote access market size, 2015-2026

6.4. Extranet

6.4.1. Extranet market size, 2015-2026

Chapter 7. North America Virtual Private Network Market Forecast, By Application

7.1. Market trends, by application

7.2. Consumer

7.2.1. Consumer VPN Market

7.2.2. Smartphones

7.2.2.1. Smartphones market size, 2015-2026

7.2.3. Tablets

7.2.3.1. Tablets market size, 2015-2026

7.2.4. Laptops and PCs

7.2.4.1. Laptops and PCs market size, 2015-2026

7.3. Commercial

7.3.1. BFSI

7.3.1.1. BFSI market size, 2015-2026

7.3.2. Healthcare

7.3.2.1. Healthcare market size, 2015-2026

7.3.3. IT & telecom

7.3.3.1. IT & telecom market size, 2015-2026

7.3.4. Government

7.3.4.1. Government market size, 2015-2026

7.3.5. Manufacturing

7.4. Service providers

Chapter 8. North America Virtual Private Network Market Growth, By Region





Related Report:

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

VPN Market size to grow at more than 12% CAGR to 2026, as per new research report. The market growth is due to increasing adoption of private network services across various industry verticals. Over the last decade, internet has become a universal platform for conducting businesses. This has attracted cybercriminals for financial frauds and thefts. Enterprises are seeking new security solutions to safeguard their transactions conducted on the internet, driving the market demand. From a regional frame of reference, the APAC VPN market held around 25% market share in 2019 due to rapidly increasing internet penetration and rising awareness about cybersecurity. Middle East & Africa VPN market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of around 13% due to rising case of cyberattacks and online frauds.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.newsorigins.com/