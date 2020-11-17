New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Formaldehyde Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02608414/?utm_source=GNW

The formaldehyde market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The formaldehyde market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction and furniture

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high production and consumption of formaldehyde in China as one of the prime reasons driving the formaldehyde market growth during the next few years.



