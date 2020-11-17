Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020-2025.



The Europe lawn mower market is witnessing continuous convergence of robotic lawn mowers and the Internet of Things (IoT). The industry is observing a trend toward simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems. The emergence of voice-activated control systems has added an impetus to market growth. Vendors are implementing artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the way robotic lawn mowers recognize obstacles on the lawn by using data such as motor flow, motor speed, acceleration, and direction. Mowing has evolved from trimming grass on flat surfaces to a holistically optimized function that is constantly setting new standards in terms of performance and sustainability. This evolution can largely be attributed to the development of modern-day commercial robotic mowers.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe lawn mower market during the forecast period:

Growth in the landscaping industry

Increased Demand for Golf Courses

Growth in Manufacture-led Programs & Initiatives

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Europe Lawn Mower Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, fuel type, end-user, blade type, drive type, start type, geography. In terms of unit shipment, the walk-behind segment dominated the market with a share of approx-85%. The segment accounts for a higher share than ride-on mowers owing to the low price of walk-behind equipment. The demand for the heavy walk-behind device is expected to grow with the increase in lawns, gardens, and yards across Europe. Changing mowing technology and the growing use of smart technology are likely to allow vendors to introduce eco-friendly products. Reel, self-propelled, hover, and push mowers are the major type of walk-behind equipment.



The Europe gas-powered lawn mower segment is expected to reach over USD 8 billion by 2025. Large commercial and recreational places such as grounds, colleges, and golf courses will continue to witness the rapid adoption of gas-powered equipment owing to productivity and low-cost efficiency. While the market is extremely fragmented, the buyer is better positioned to acquire equipment at a competitive price. The segment is expected to observe a decline in the market share due to the rise in electric-powered alternatives in upcoming years.



The demand for electric lawn mowers is growing due to low fuel consumption, low noise, and air emissions. Professionals are opting for these machines as they offer uncompromised cutting-edge efficiency. Landscapers are increasingly confident in adding these devices to their fleet as they allow them to shut out the wind, eliminate downtime, charge faster, and decrease exhaust.



The European lawn mower market is expected to gain ground in the residential segment during the forecast period. Key manufacturers emphasize product development as well as enhancements keeping in view residential end-users. Manufacturers are engaged in offering products, which increase uptime, thereby enabling productivity gains. Sustainability and safety features, along with emission and noise compliance regulations, are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Thus, the focus on introducing eco-friendly mower solutions is encouraging residential owners to procure the latest and advanced devices.



30 Appendix



