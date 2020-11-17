Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe lawn mower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020-2025.
The Europe lawn mower market is witnessing continuous convergence of robotic lawn mowers and the Internet of Things (IoT). The industry is observing a trend toward simpler and more intuitive integration and collaboration systems. The emergence of voice-activated control systems has added an impetus to market growth. Vendors are implementing artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the way robotic lawn mowers recognize obstacles on the lawn by using data such as motor flow, motor speed, acceleration, and direction. Mowing has evolved from trimming grass on flat surfaces to a holistically optimized function that is constantly setting new standards in terms of performance and sustainability. This evolution can largely be attributed to the development of modern-day commercial robotic mowers.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Europe lawn mower market during the forecast period:
The study considers the present scenario of the Europe lawn mower market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Europe Lawn Mower Market Segmentation
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, fuel type, end-user, blade type, drive type, start type, geography. In terms of unit shipment, the walk-behind segment dominated the market with a share of approx-85%. The segment accounts for a higher share than ride-on mowers owing to the low price of walk-behind equipment. The demand for the heavy walk-behind device is expected to grow with the increase in lawns, gardens, and yards across Europe. Changing mowing technology and the growing use of smart technology are likely to allow vendors to introduce eco-friendly products. Reel, self-propelled, hover, and push mowers are the major type of walk-behind equipment.
The Europe gas-powered lawn mower segment is expected to reach over USD 8 billion by 2025. Large commercial and recreational places such as grounds, colleges, and golf courses will continue to witness the rapid adoption of gas-powered equipment owing to productivity and low-cost efficiency. While the market is extremely fragmented, the buyer is better positioned to acquire equipment at a competitive price. The segment is expected to observe a decline in the market share due to the rise in electric-powered alternatives in upcoming years.
The demand for electric lawn mowers is growing due to low fuel consumption, low noise, and air emissions. Professionals are opting for these machines as they offer uncompromised cutting-edge efficiency. Landscapers are increasingly confident in adding these devices to their fleet as they allow them to shut out the wind, eliminate downtime, charge faster, and decrease exhaust.
The European lawn mower market is expected to gain ground in the residential segment during the forecast period. Key manufacturers emphasize product development as well as enhancements keeping in view residential end-users. Manufacturers are engaged in offering products, which increase uptime, thereby enabling productivity gains. Sustainability and safety features, along with emission and noise compliance regulations, are expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Thus, the focus on introducing eco-friendly mower solutions is encouraging residential owners to procure the latest and advanced devices.
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
Key Questions Answered:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Dynamics Of Landscaping Industry
7.3 Dawn Of Robotic Lawn Mower
7.4 Alternate Spaces & Community Creation
8 Impact of COVID-19
8.1 Overview
8.2 COVID-19 Impact on Global Trade
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Connecting Lawn Mowers with The IOT
9.2 Growing Landscaping Industry
9.3 Increasing Influx of Alternate Fuel Options & Robotic Lawn Mowers
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increased Demand For Golf Courses
10.2 Growth In Manufacture-Led Programs & Initiatives
10.3 Development Of Sustainable Cities
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Increase In Artificial Grass Usage
11.2 Rise In Xeriscaping
11.3 Shortage Of Skilled & Qualified Labors
12 Value Chain
12.1 Value Chain Overview
12.2 Value Chain Analysis
13 Market Landscape
13.1 Historic Data 2015-2018
13.2 PEST Analysis
13.3 Market Size & Forecast
13.4 Product
13.5 End-User
13.6 Blade Type
13.7 Drive Type
13.8 Fuel Type
13.9 Start Type
13.10 Five Forces Analysis
14 Product
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
14.3 Market Overview
15 Walk-Behind Mowers
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
15.3 Market Size & Forecast
15.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Product
15.5 Self-Propelled Walk-Behind Mowers
15.6 Walk-Behind Push Mower
15.7 Walk-Behind Hover Mower
15.8 Reel/Cylinder Walk-Behind Mowers
16 Ride-On Mowers
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
16.3 Market Size & Forecast
16.4 Market Size & Forecast By Sub-Product
16.5 Standard Ride-On
16.6 Zero-Turn Mower
16.7 Lawn Tractor
16.8 Garden Tractor
17 Robotic Mowers
17.1 Market Size & Forecast
18 End-Users
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Residential Users
18.5 Professional Landscaping Services
18.6 Golf Courses
18.7 Government & Others
19 Blade Type
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
19.3 Market Overview
19.4 Cylinder Blades
19.5 Deck/Standard Blades
19.6 Mulching Blades
19.7 Lifting Blades
20 Drive Type
20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
20.3 Market Overview
20.4 Manual Drive
20.5 AWD
20.6 FWD
20.7 RWD
21 Start Type
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
21.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
21.3 Market Overview
21.4 No Start Required
21.5 Keyed Start
21.6 Push Start
21.7 Recoil Start
22 Fuel Type
22.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
22.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
22.3 Market Overview
22.4 Manual
22.5 Gas-Powered
22.6 Propane-Powered
22.7 Electric-Corded
22.8 Electric Cordless/Battery-Powered
23 Distribution Channel
23.1 Market Overview
23.2 Manufacture, Production, And Distribution
23.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores
23.4 Distribution Through Online Websites
24 Key Countries
24.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Revenue
24.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine - Unit Shipments
24.3 UK
24.4 Germany
24.5 France
24.6 Spain
24.7 Italy
24.8 Sweden
24.9 Switzerland
24.10 Belgium
24.12 Netherlands
25 Competitive Landscape
25.1 Competition Overview
26 Key Company Profiles
27 Other Prominent Vendors
28 Report Summary
28.1 Key Takeaways
28.2 Strategic Recommendations
29 Quantitative Summary
29.1 Europe
29.2 UK
29.3 Germany
29.4 France
29.5 Spain
29.6 Italy
29.7 Sweden
29.8 Switzerland
29.9 Belgium
29.10 Netherlands
29.11 Product
29.12 End-User
29.13 Blade Type
29.14 Drive Type
29.15 Start Type
29.16 Fuel Type
30 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjdze5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: