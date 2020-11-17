Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America and Europe Menstrual Cup Market by Product Type, Material and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America and Europe menstrual cup market accounted for around $542 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $811 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.



A menstrual cup is a feminine hygiene product that is used during menstruation. It is inserted into the vagina and one can keep it inside for maximum 12 hours. Its purpose is to prevent menstrual blood from leaking onto the clothes. It is made up of latex, silicone, or thermoplastic elastomer. Silicon and thermoplastic elastomer are hypoallergic, which means that the wearer can be safe from unwanted irritation and allergies. The menstrual cups are available in a smaller and a larger size, where smaller size is recommended for women under 30 (who have not given birth vaginally) and the larger size is recommended for women who are over 30 (have given birth vaginally or have a heavy flow).



The menstrual cup market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the factors such as rise in demand & increase in awareness for advanced feminine hygiene products. Moreover, menstrual cups also help prevent odor, hold more blood than pads or tampon, and are more hygienic as compared to the pads and tampons. These menstrual cups are made up of the medically graded researched material making them safe to be inserted into the body. However, the menstrual cups can be messier to use, and hard to insert & remove. Sometimes menstrual cups can also cause an allergic reaction, which hinders the growth of the menstrual cup market. However, increase in focus on product innovation for feminine hygiene products and emphasizing on production of menstrual cup made from organic and biodegradable materials can help open new avenues for the growth of menstrual cup market.



The North America and Europe menstrual cup market is segmented based on product type, material type, and end user. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable menstrual cup. Based on material type, the market is classified into medical grade silicone, natural gum rubber (latex) and thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). Based on the distribution channels, the market is categorized into online stores and pharmacies & retail stores. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America and Europe.



Major key players operating in menstrual cup market are Blossom Cup, Diva International Inc., Fleurcup, Intimina, Jaguara, s.r.o., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Lena Cup, Mooncup Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Saalt, LLC, Sterne (Si-Line), The Flex Company, and Yuuki Company s.r.o.The other players in the value chain (not profiled in the report) includeLunette, The Keeper, Inc., FEMCAP, Anigan, Vcup, and among others.



Key Findings



By product type, the disposable segment accounted for around 31% the North America and Europe menstrual cup market share in 2019.

The thermoplastic elastomer segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on distribution channel, the online stores segment holds the largest share of the North America and Europe menstrual cup market in 2019.

U.S. was the largest revenue contributor and accounted for around three-fifths of the total North America and Europe menstrual cup market in 2019.

The Eastern Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Key Forces Shaping Menstrual Cup Market

3.4. Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in Awareness About the Available Options in Menstrual Cup

3.5.1.2. Availability of Different Cups and Sizes

3.5.1.3. Benefits of Cups Over Pads and Tampons

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of Substitutes and Cost of Menstrual Cups

3.5.2.2. Cultural Resistance and Limited Level of Acceptance of the Sanitary Protections

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Untapped Opportunities in Developing Countries



Chapter 4: Menstrual Cup Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Disposable

4.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Reusable

4.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Menstrual Cup Market, by Material Type

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Medical Grade Silicones

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Natural Gum Rubber

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Thermoplastic Elastomer (Tpe)

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.4.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Menstrual Cup Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Online Stores

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2.2. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Pharmacies & Retail Stores

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.3.2. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Menstrual Cup Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

7.2.2. North America Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.2.2.1. U. S. Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.2.2.2. U. S. Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.2.2.3. U. S. Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2.2.4. Canada Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.2.2.5. Canada Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.2.2.6. Canada Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2.2.7. Mexico Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.2.2.8. Mexico Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.2.2.9. Mexico Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.2.3. North America Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.2.4. North America Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.2.5. North America Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key Market Trends and Opportunities

7.3.2. Europe Market Size and Forecast, by Country

7.3.2.1. Germany Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.3.2.2. Germany Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.3.2.3. Germany Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.2.4. France Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.3.2.5. France Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.3.2.6. France Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.2.7. UK Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.3.2.8. UK Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.3.2.9. UK Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.2.10. Italy Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.3.2.11. Italy Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.3.2.12. Italy Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.2.13. Russia Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.3.2.14. Russia Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.3.2.15. Russia Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.2.16. Poland Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.3.2.17. Poland Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.3.2.18. Poland Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.2.19. Czech Republic Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.3.2.20. Czech Republic Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.3.2.21. Czech Republic Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.2.22. Rest of Western Europe Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.3.2.23. Rest of Western Europe Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.3.2.24. Rest of Western Europe Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.2.25. Rest of Eastern Europe Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.3.2.26. Rest of Eastern Europe Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.3.2.27. Rest of Eastern Europe Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

7.3.3. Europe Market Size and Forecast, by Product Type

7.3.4. Europe Market Size and Forecast, by Material Type

7.3.5. Europe Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Blossom Cup

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Company Snapshot

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.2. Diva International Inc.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Company Snapshot

8.2.3. Operating Business Segments

8.2.4. Product Portfolio

8.3. Fleurcup

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Company Snapshot

8.3.3. Product Portfolio

8.4. Intimina

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Company Snapshot

8.4.3. Operating Business Segments

8.4.4. Product Portfolio

8.5. Jaguara, S. R. O.

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Company Snapshot

8.5.3. Operating Business Segments

8.5.4. Product Portfolio

8.6. Lune Group Oy Ltd.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Company Snapshot

8.6.3. Product Portfolio

8.7. Lena Cup

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Company Snapshot

8.7.3. Product Portfolio

8.8. Mooncup Ltd.

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Company Snapshot

8.8.3. Product Portfolio

8.9. Me Luna GmbH

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Company Snapshot

8.9.3. Product Portfolio

8.10. Saalt, LLC

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Company Snapshot

8.10.3. Product Portfolio

8.11. Sterne (Si-Line)

8.11.1. Company Overview

8.11.2. Company Snapshot

8.11.3. Product Portfolio

8.12. The Flex Company

8.12.1. Company Overview

8.12.2. Company Snapshot

8.12.3. Operating Business Segments

8.12.4. Product Portfolio

8.12.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.13. Yuuki Company S. R. O.

8.13.1. Company Overview

8.13.2. Company Snapshot

8.13.3. Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2rgxmv

