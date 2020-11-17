Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Enteral Nutrition Market 2020-2030 by Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America enteral nutrition market is expected to grow by 7.3% annually in the forecast period and reach $5,873.8 million by 2030 driven by rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases and surge in adoption of enteral nutrition amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Highlighted with 27 tables and 52 figures, this 112-page report "North America Enteral Nutrition Market 2020-2030 by Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America enteral nutrition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America enteral nutrition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Country.



Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Fresenius Kabi AG

North America Health Products, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

Reckitt Benckiser Group LLC

Victus, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Nutrient

3.1 Market Overview by Nutrient

3.2 Protein Based Nutrition

3.2.1 Standard Protein Diet

3.2.2 High Protein Supplement

3.2.3 Protein for Diabetic Patients

3.2.4 Other Protein-based Nutitions

3.3 Carbohydrates Based Nutrition

3.4 Fat Based Nutrition

3.5 Vitamin Based Nutrition

3.6 Other Nutrition Types



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Critical Care

4.3 Diabetes

4.4 Neurology

4.5 Oncology

4.6 Other Applications



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Category

5.1 Market Overview by Category

5.2 Enteral Nutrition for Chronic Illness

5.3 Enteral Nutrition with Standard Formula



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Product Form

6.1 Market Overview by Product Form

6.2 Liquid Enteral Nutrition

6.3 Powder Enteral Nutrition



7 Segmentation of North America Market by End User

7.1 Market Overview by End User

7.2 Pediatric

7.3 Adults

7.4 Geriatric



8 Segmentation of North America Market by Distribution Channel

8.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

8.2 Distribution by Hospitals

8.3 Distribution by Retail Pharmacies

8.4 Distribution by Online Pharmacies



9 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.1 Overview of North America Market

9.2 U.S.

9.3 Canada

9.4 Mexico



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

11 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



