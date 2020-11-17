Deal includes Lasko’s full line of top quality home comfort products



LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of replacement parts and supply chain services for a diverse range of product brands, today announced it has finalized an agreement to manage the parts supply chain for Lasko Products, a top name in home air heating, cooling and purifying products.

Under the deal, Encompass will manage the parts supply chain for Lasko brand fans, heaters, air purifiers and humidifiers. Service includes parts forecasting, purchasing, warehousing, distribution and ecommerce hosting.

Encompass is supplying parts and accessories to retailers and other business affiliates, as well as consumer end users. To streamline access to Lasko parts, Encompass has developed a customized ecommerce portal lasko.encompass.com. The Lasko program will be managed through Encompass’ Florida, Georgia, Nevada and New York facilities to expedite delivery throughout the U.S.

“Encompass is pleased with the opportunity to partner with Lasko,” said Encompass President and CEO Robert Coolidge. “Like other leading manufacturers we support, Lasko understands the importance of continuing to service their customers after the sale and reinforce brand loyalty.”

Coolidge said the program will be continually assessed through performance metrics co-developed with Lasko. Encompass will be measured on such indicators as same day shipments, fill rates, order accuracy, returns processing and more.

“One of Encompass’ core competencies is delivering full visibility to client programs,” said Coolidge. “Lasko may not be handling parts every day, but they still need tangible reassurance that their customers are being well taken care of.”

Lasko Director of Customer Experience Inger Heller said Encompass would be held to strict standards to ensure the supplier maintains strong aftersales support for all Lasko products.

“While Lasko has evolved throughout our 100-year history, we have never wavered from our commitment to excellence in the products we make and the service we provide our valued customers,” said Heller. “In turn, we seek out partners like Encompass who share this dedication and have the resources and expertise to help enhance support of our products once they’re in the market.”

About Lasko Products, LLC

Lasko is a respected leader in home comfort products, known for quality with a heritage deeply rooted in longevity and loyalty. Lasko has been designing, engineering and building high performance products in the U.S. and around the world for 114 years. Started in 1906, by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown into a global organization and highly reputable brand of portable fans, ceramic heaters, humidifiers and air purifiers. Lasko is owned by Comvest Partners and JW Levin Management Partners. Products can be found at most retailers and many online sites. For more information, please visit lasko.com.

About Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.

Formed in 1953, Encompass is one of the country’s largest suppliers of repair parts and accessories for products throughout the home. Encompass also offers complete parts supply chain management, 3PL, depot repair and reverse logistics service. In addition to consumers, we support an array of B2B customers, including manufacturers, multi-family property management, warranty providers, service networks, independent dealers and retailers.

For more information, please visit solutions.encompass.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

