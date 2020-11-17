Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Countertops" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the global market for residential and non-residential countertops (also called benchtops or worktops in some parts of the world), including kitchen, bathroom, and other (e.g., laundry and bar) countertops for the new construction and remodeling markets. In this study, countertops are defined as countertop surfaces, as well as edging and backsplash, but not countertop materials used as wall coverings.
How will the COVID-19 coronavirus impact the global economy? This report tracks recent developments, analyzing their impact in an easy-to-follow Economic Impact Tracker.
Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are provided for countertop demand by material, market, and are of installation in square meters on a country-by-country basis. Global demand by material is also provided in dollars.
Tile made from granite, marble, or other natural stones are included in the Other Materials category. For purposes of this study, all engineered stone data is at the slab manufacturer's level. Demand and prices for countertops are measured at the installation level.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview
3. Markets & Area of Installation
4. Materials
5. North America
6. Central & South America
7. Western Europe
8. Eastern Europe
9. Asia/Pacific
10. Africa/Mideast
11. Industry Structure
12. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysqfh7
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
