SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced as continuance update to its press release from October 5, 2020, that its mobile database sharing, non-provisional patent received its final grant status and will be officially published on December 1, 2020 as a US patent #10,853,327. GBT Technologies, which is a company that specializes in Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, filed for its mobile database patent on October 9, 2018.



This patent is targeted to create an advanced level of mobile database management under secured communication protocol. It aims to significantly increase database processing speed and security over networks. Based on the invention described in the patent, it is believed that mobile and IoT devices may be able to share/exchange huge amounts of data through object segmentation/assembly techniques. The high security feature is achieved by splitting data to numerous segments, shared among many devices, and re-assembling them according to indexed algorithms. The patent protects proprietary algorithms and methods for storing and sharing the information of database objects among networks like radio, cellular, WLAN, LAN (Local Area Network), microchip's internal communication and the Internet. GBT intends to target this invention for fast and highly secured database processing over networks. By using this invention, GBT believes that an additional network security layer is created and potentially boosts its speed. This method and system is designed to work with high and low speed networks and in conjunction with GBT's granted Guardian Patch patent with the goal of protecting global tracking devices enabling additional security for its radio, wireless, and Internet networks. GBT will file a continuation for this patent in order to broaden its protection scope.

As a reminder, as disclosed in the Company’s Form 8-K Current Report filed March 2, 2020 and in subsequent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Discover Growth Fund, LLC (“Discover”) has asserted that it has sold all the Company’s assets including the assets discussed in this Press Release. The Company is pursuing various legal remedies challenging Discover’s position that is has sold the Company’s assets of which there is no guarantee the Company will be successful in such challenge.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

GBT Technologies Inc.

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com

