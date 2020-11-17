Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in Asia-Pacific, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report, now in its fourth edition, analyzes the Lighting market in 7 Asian Pacific countries (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam).

The market is estimated to be worth USD 7.8 billion for the year 2019 and, after a relatively modest decrease during 2020, it probably will reach 8.5 billion USD in 2023.

It is a lighting market including residential fixtures (21%), professional indoor (40.5%), outdoor lighting (19%), lamps (16.5%) and lighting controls (2.5%).

Top 50 players hold around 40% of the lighting fixtures market in Asia-Pacific and around 45% of the total lighting market (fixtures, lamps, controls).

South Korea is by far the main market in the region (2.7 billion USD), followed by Vietnam and Indonesia.

Overall LED share in the ASEAN region will reach 60% in 2020 and around 70% in 2023.

Not more than 3% of these luminaires and lamps are today connected, but this share could easily to reach somewhat 10% in a 3-4 years span.

Approximately one fourth of the Asian Pacific market for lighting fixtures is handled on a project-basis.

The study provides data and trend (2014-2019) on the production, the international trade and the market size of the lighting fixtures industry, broken down by consumer/residential and technical/professional lighting (divided in architectural/commercial, industrial, and outdoor). An overview of the top players in the lamps lighting and lighting controls markets is also provided. Forecasts up to 2023 for the lighting market and selected economic indicators are included for each considered countries.



The first chapter offers an overview of the lighting industry in Asia-Pacific (7 country) as a whole, ranking the top companies as total lighting sales (including: Lighting fixtures, LED and Conventional lamps, Lighting controls), as lighting fixtures sales by segment (consumer/professional, indoor/outdoor), specific products and applications (such as downlights, projectors, high bays; lighting for hospitality, retail, healthcare; industrial lighting, street lighting), Lighting sources (LED share), distribution channels.



After a first glance of the Asian Pacific lighting market as a whole, the report is structured as follows, for each country:

Paragraph I Market size, activity trend and forecast offer an overview of the lighting fixtures industry with data on production, consumption and international trade for the historical period 2014-2019, the current year and scenario to 2023.

Market size, activity trend and forecast offer an overview of the lighting fixtures industry with data on production, consumption and international trade for the historical period 2014-2019, the current year and scenario to 2023. Paragraph II International trade provides detailed tables on lighting fixtures exports and imports, by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, highlighting the main destination for lighting fixtures exports and the top lighting fixtures importers, and data on international trade of lamps, pointing out the percentage share of LED based lamps on total exported and imported lamps.

International trade provides detailed tables on lighting fixtures exports and imports, by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, highlighting the main destination for lighting fixtures exports and the top lighting fixtures importers, and data on international trade of lamps, pointing out the percentage share of LED based lamps on total exported and imported lamps. Paragraph III Competitive system offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each market via detailed tables showing sales data and market shares and short company profiles. Company rankings are showed as estimates of total lighting sales, including Lighting fixtures, LED and Conventional lamps, Lighting controls. An excel file with more detailed figures can be delivered separately.

Competitive system offers an insight into the leading local and foreign players present in each market via detailed tables showing sales data and market shares and short company profiles. Company rankings are showed as estimates of total lighting sales, including Lighting fixtures, LED and Conventional lamps, Lighting controls. An excel file with more detailed figures can be delivered separately. Paragraph IV Light sources provides an estimated breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by light sources (penetration rate of the LED lighting segment versus conventional lighting sources).

Light sources provides an estimated breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by light sources (penetration rate of the LED lighting segment versus conventional lighting sources). Paragraph V Distribution channels gives an overview of the main distribution channels. A selection of architectural companies involved in the lighting business, a selection of the main associations and trade fairs, plus an overview of the major cities are also included.

Distribution channels gives an overview of the main distribution channels. A selection of architectural companies involved in the lighting business, a selection of the main associations and trade fairs, plus an overview of the major cities are also included. Paragraph VI Economic indicators provides data and forecasts for selected economic indicators, population and urbanization process, building activity.

Country Analysis: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam.



For each country considered:

Market size, activity trend and forecast: lighting fixtures time series on production, consumption and international trade. Forecast on the trend of the lighting market and selected economic indicators

International trade: export and import flows of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, and data on international trade of lamps

Competitive system: estimated lighting sales data and market shares among the major local and international players present in each market, as well as short company profiles

Light sources: LED lighting segment versus conventional lighting sources

Distribution: overview of the main distribution channels and selection of architectural companies involved in the lighting business and lighting design studios. Lighting demand in selected cities

Economic indicators: data and forecasts for selected economic indicators

Key Topics Covered



Lighting industry at a glance: Lighting fixtures production, international trade and consumption; trade and consumption of Lamps and Lighting Controls, estimates of total lighting market Lighting market forecasts up to 2023, by country and for Asia-Pacific as a whole Competitive system: the top players. Estimated sales data and market shares of the leading companies for: Total Lighting, Lighting controls, Lamps, Lighting fixtures, Residential/Consumer, Commercial/Architectural, Industrial and Outdoor Lighting markets, LED-based lighting Short company profiles: Breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by style, products type, applications, distribution channels for a sample of companies and sector estimates Lighting demand in a selected sample of Asian-Pacific cities

Companies Mentioned



Davis Lighting

Dien Quang Lamp

Duhai LED

Endo

Es-Team

Eve Lighting

Fosera

FSL

GigaTera

Hannochs

Hansol

Hapulico

Hongli

Inesa Feilo

Kingsun

Kohsun

Kumho

L&E

Lamptan

Ledvance

Leedarson

Lekise

Ligman

LuxLight

Maltani

Nikkon Lighting

NVC

Opple

Panasonic Life Solutions

Pemco

Plusrite

PMT Electrical

Racer

Rang Dong

Signify (Philips Lighting)

Sin Lian Wah

Tan Phat

Tospo

Ushio Philippines

Wooree Lighting

XaLoTho

Yankon

Zumtobel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nuxwe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900