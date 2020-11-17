Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in India, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to estimates, the Indian Lighting Industry witnessed a growth in the total consumption of lighting fixtures from USD 2,886 million in 2018 to USD 3,146 million in 2019 (from 19.7 to 22.1 million Crores). To be added, a market for lamps of around USD 840 million.



Key Highlights

After the outdoor lighting boom during 2018, 2019 has seen a relevant growth especially for residential lighting and lighting for infrastructures (especially schools and airports).

Overall, lighting sales decrease through 2020 could limit in around -5% to rebound in 2021 and still grow moderately during 2022 and 2023. According to forecasts, already in 2021, the market size will be at least the same than in 2019.

Almost one third of this market value comes from imports (now close to one billion USD) while exports run under 400 million USD since years.

The Indian LED Lighting Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2019-2023.

In India, the top 60 companies account for around 85% of the country production. While, in term of consumption, the top 60 leading players (both Indian and international) hold a market share of almost 70% of sales in India.

Report Scope



The report provides data and trend (2014-2019) on the production, the international trade and the market size of the lighting fixtures industry in India, broken down by consumer/residential and technical/professional lighting (divided in architectural/commercial, industrial, and outdoor). An overview of the top players in the lamps lighting and lighting controls markets is also provided.



The breakthrough of the LED lighting technology in the Indian lighting fixtures market is analyzed through historical data dated back to 2013 and forecasts up to 2023. The report also considers the main public investment programs launched by the State and National governments for improving the efficiency of lighting consumption in the country, including the Smart City Mission project.



The study also provides a breakdown of the Indian lighting fixtures exports and imports by country and by geographical area of destination/origin for the years 2014-2019. The lighting demand of the Indian market is broken down by segment (consumer/residential lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting and outdoor lighting), by type of products and main applications, and by light source (LED, Conventional). An overview of the geographic distribution of the lighting sales in the country is presented.



The competitive system analyses the main companies present in the Indian lighting fixtures market (as a whole and by segment), with data on sales, market shares and short company profiles.



A breakdown of the distribution channels of lighting fixtures in India is given, together with short profiles of a sample of lighting fixture distributors.

The covered distribution channels are:

Direct sales and contract

Lighting fixtures specialists

Furniture stores/chains

Department stores

DIY

Wholesalers

e-Commerce sales

A list of selected architectural companies involved in the Indian lighting business and Lighting designers is given. The main magazines, fairs and organizations related to the lighting industry in India are presented.



Country economic indicators (including GDP, Inflation, private consumption, population indicators, and building construction indicators) are also provided, together with macroeconomic forecasts up to 2023.

The report focuses on the following cities:

Ahmabad

Bangalore

Chennai

Delhi

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kolkata

Mumbai

Pune

Surat

Key Topics Covered



1. Basic Data and Activity Trends 2014-2019

Indian Lighting Fixtures Production, Consumption and International Trade, 2014-2019. USD Million, EUR Million and INR Crores

Lighting Fixtures Export/Production and Import/Consumption Ratio, 2009-2019

2. 2020-2023 Forecasts

Indian Performance of the Lighting Fixtures Consumption by Segment. 2019 Estimates and 2020 Forecasts

Lighting Fixtures Sales on the Indian Market, 2009-2019 Estimated Data and 2020-2023 Forecasts

LED-Based and Conventional Source-Based Lighting Fixtures Sales in India, 2013-2019 Estimated Data and 2020-2023 Forecasts

Smart Cities Mission 2019-2020

3. International Trade

Indian Exports and Imports of Lighting Fixtures by Country and by Geographical Area of Destination/Origin, 2014-2019

Exports and Imports of Lighting Fixtures by Product and by Segment

Exports and Imports of Lamps

4. Market Structure

India. Incidence of Consumer and Professional Lighting Fixtures on Total Lighting Fixtures Consumption. 2009-2019

Indian Lighting Fixtures Production, Consumption and International Trade by Segment. USD Million, EUR Million, INR Crores

Breakdown of Lighting Fixtures Sales in India by Lighting Segment, 2015, 2017 and 2019

Breakdown of Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Outdoor Lighting Fixtures Sales by Style, Products Type, Main Applications. Market Estimates and Data for a Sample of Companies

5. Distribution System

India. Breakdown of Domestic Lighting Fixtures Sales by Geographical Area

Breakdown of Lighting Fixtures Sales in India by Distribution Channel, 2015-2017 and 2019

Selected Profiles of Lighting Wholesalers, Retailers, Lighting Specialists, Builders, Furniture Stores and Chains, e-Commerce Portals

Selection of Contacts for the Contract Market: Architectural Companies, Lighting Designers, Consultancy

Lighting Fixtures Reference Prices in India for a Sample of Products and by Price Range, 2020

Lighting Demand in a Selected Sample of Indian Cities: 2013 and 2018 Estimates, 2023 Forecast

6. Competition

Top Players: Lighting Fixtures Turnover and Market Share for a Sample of 60 Leading Indian Manufacturers

Top Players in the Residential/Consumer, Architectural/Commercial, Industrial and Outdoor Lighting Markets. Sales Data, Market Share, Company Profiles

Main Players in the Lamps and Lighting Controls Markets in India

7. Macroeconomic and Growth Drivers

Geography, Population and Urbanization Process; Main Country Economic Indicators; Indian Consumer Markets and Building Activity

8. Appendix: Directory of the Leading Mentioned Companies



