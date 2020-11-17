Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in India, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to estimates, the Indian Lighting Industry witnessed a growth in the total consumption of lighting fixtures from USD 2,886 million in 2018 to USD 3,146 million in 2019 (from 19.7 to 22.1 million Crores). To be added, a market for lamps of around USD 840 million.
Key Highlights
Report Scope
The report provides data and trend (2014-2019) on the production, the international trade and the market size of the lighting fixtures industry in India, broken down by consumer/residential and technical/professional lighting (divided in architectural/commercial, industrial, and outdoor). An overview of the top players in the lamps lighting and lighting controls markets is also provided.
The breakthrough of the LED lighting technology in the Indian lighting fixtures market is analyzed through historical data dated back to 2013 and forecasts up to 2023. The report also considers the main public investment programs launched by the State and National governments for improving the efficiency of lighting consumption in the country, including the Smart City Mission project.
The study also provides a breakdown of the Indian lighting fixtures exports and imports by country and by geographical area of destination/origin for the years 2014-2019. The lighting demand of the Indian market is broken down by segment (consumer/residential lighting, architectural/commercial lighting, industrial lighting and outdoor lighting), by type of products and main applications, and by light source (LED, Conventional). An overview of the geographic distribution of the lighting sales in the country is presented.
The competitive system analyses the main companies present in the Indian lighting fixtures market (as a whole and by segment), with data on sales, market shares and short company profiles.
A breakdown of the distribution channels of lighting fixtures in India is given, together with short profiles of a sample of lighting fixture distributors.
The covered distribution channels are:
A list of selected architectural companies involved in the Indian lighting business and Lighting designers is given. The main magazines, fairs and organizations related to the lighting industry in India are presented.
Country economic indicators (including GDP, Inflation, private consumption, population indicators, and building construction indicators) are also provided, together with macroeconomic forecasts up to 2023.
The report focuses on the following cities:
Key Topics Covered
1. Basic Data and Activity Trends 2014-2019
2. 2020-2023 Forecasts
3. International Trade
4. Market Structure
5. Distribution System
6. Competition
7. Macroeconomic and Growth Drivers
8. Appendix: Directory of the Leading Mentioned Companies
Companies Mentioned
