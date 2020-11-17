Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for fetal and neonatal monitors should grow from $4.8 billion in 2020 to $6.4 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% for the period of 2020-2025.



Key Highlights

Fetal ultrasound market as a segment should grow from $1.2 billion in 2020 to $1.6 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2025.

Fetal Dopplers market as a segment should grow from $1.2 billion in 2020 to $1.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8% through 2025.

Growth of the global market is attributed to increasing maternal complications, increasing preterm births and related complications, increasing prevalence of congenital anomalies, rising NICU admissions, increased use of technologically advanced devices in developed markets and rising awareness of fetal and neonatal birth complications in developing regions.



Report Scope



This report offers a detailed picture of the global fetal and neonatal monitor market. For the purpose of this study, the multi-parameter neonatal segment encompassed the market size of devices that monitor cardiac activity, pulmonary activity or both. A few devices in this segment also monitor NIBP, temperature, regional oximetry and other parameters. The market size excludes product accessories.



The report highlights the current and future market potential of fetal and neonatal monitors and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the market. The report covers market projections through 2025 and detailed epidemiology analysis of fetal and neonatal mortality.



The report details the market shares of fetal and neonatal monitors, by device type. Fetal monitors are sub-divided into fetal ultrasound, electronic fetal monitors, fetal Dopplers and others (fetoscopes, IUPC and fetal scalp electrodes). Neonatal monitoring devices are further sub-segmented into multi-parameter cardiopulmonary monitors, pulse oximeters and capnography equipment and others (temperature probes, blood pressure monitors, regional oximetry monitors and hearing assessment devices).



By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India and Australia are included. Market estimates are provided with 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020-2025. The estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, un-adjusted for inflation.



The report includes:

57 tables

An overview of the global market for fetal and neonatal monitors

Analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Information on common neonatal anomalies and discussion on clinical significance of neonatal tests and related equipment

Insights into government initiatives and funding and a look at the healthcare investments in developing countries

Explanation of the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global fetal and neonatal monitors market and evaluation of market size, market forecast, market share analysis and a relevant patent analysis

Highlights of the new technological developments in fetal and neonatal monitors, and current technical issues within the industry

Profile description of major market players including, The Cooper Companies Inc., Fujifilm Sonosite Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers, and Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

Reasons for Doing This Study



Globally, the burden of fetal and neonatal mortality is a great concern. Stillbirths are referred to as a silent epidemic. Increasing fetal and neonatal complications, maternal complications in pregnancy, preterm related birth complications and congenital disorders bring increased need for fetal and maternal monitoring during pregnancy. Healthcare vendors are constantly developing and offering innovative technologies to meet the challenges posed by complicated pregnancies, fetal and neonatal disorders. The global reduction of stillbirths and neonatal mortality is one the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The key objective for conducting this study is to provide an overview of the impact of all the latest developments in fetal and neonatal monitoring. The report provides the current and projected markets for fetal heart rate (FHR) monitors, fetal Dopplers, fetoscopes, fetal ultrasound systems, neonatal multi-parameter cardiopulmonary monitors, neonatal pulse oximeters, neonatal capnographs, neonatal blood pressure monitors, neonatal regional oximetry devices. Estimated figures for the different geographic regions give an idea of the global growth rates for these markets.



The report also provides profiles of about 15 companies participating in the market for fetal and neonatal monitoring. All relevant products from these companies are discussed in detail.

In this report, the following geographic regions were considered for market analysis:

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Poland, Belgium, Austria, Netherlands, Sweden, Russia)

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific (Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Korea, Indonesia)

South America Argentina Brazil Chile Colombia Paraguay Peru Surinam Uruguay

Middle East and Africa Algeria Egypt Iran Iraq Israel Jordan Kuwait Kenya Morocco Oman Qatar Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa Sudan



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Key Definitions

Common Fetal and Neonatal Anomalies

Product Overview: Fetal Monitors

Fetal Ultrasound

Electronic Fetal Monitors

Fetal Dopplers

Product Overview: Neonatal Monitors

Neonatal Cardiopulmonary Monitors

Neonatal Pulse Oximeters

Neonatal Capnographs

Chapter 4 Epidemiology

Epidemiological Insights: Fetal Mortality

Stillbirths: Mortality Trends

Epidemiological Insights: Neonatal Mortality

Neonatal Mortality Trends

Chapter 5 Regulatory Landscape

U.S.

Medical Equipment Classification

Europe

Classification of Medical Devices in Europe

Chapter 6 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Preterm Births

Favorable Initiatives

Maternal Complications and Advanced Maternal Age (AMA)

Integrated Devices

Market Restraints

Premium Prices

Product Recalls and Safety Alerts

Refurbished Equipment

Market Opportunities

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Device Type

Global Market Overview: Fetal and Neonatal Monitors

Fetal Monitors

Neonatal Monitors

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Fetal and Neonatal Monitors by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Global Competitive Landscape

Strategic Initiatives

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fujifilm Sonosite Inc.

GE Healthcare

Huntleigh Healthcare LLC

Koninklijke Philips

Masimo Corp.

Medtronic plc

Natus Medical Inc.

Neoventa Medical

Nonin Medical

Siemens Healthineers

Smiths Medical

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

