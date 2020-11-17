Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Wearables Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart wearables market was valued at 216.18 million units in 2019 and is expected to reach 648.4 million units by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.48% over the forecast period 2020-2025.



Advancements in research have been leading to increased innovation in the recent years and has been instrumental in driving the demand for the wearable market and led to new product categories like the smart fabrics and hearables, among others which incorporate high-end technology and design in daily living. Lately, the focus has been on providing an aesthetic design to devices to attract the customers.



Key Highlights

Wearable technology, an emerging trend, integrates electronics to the daily activities and addresses the changing lifestyles with the ability to be worn on any part of the body. Factors, such as the ability to connect to the internet and provide data exchange options between a network and a device, are leading to the trend of wearable technology.

Wearables have gained significant traction, owing to the boom in the fitness trend across consumers. According to Cisco Systems, the number of connected wearable devices is expected to increase from 593 million in 2018 to 1,105 million in 2022.The smartwatch category is experiencing a rise, owing to additional features, like the brand that suits the everyday lifestyle. Strong brands, such as Apple and Fossil, are keeping the pricing consistent with the price bands of traditional watches, to maintain their revenues. With Google's WearOS, many other premium watchmakers, such as TAG and Armani, have entered the segment.

Hearables are gaining traction with the increasing acceptance of smart assistants. Companies like Bragi, Google, Apple, Jabra, Samsung, and Sony have been actively contributing to the growth of this segment.

The COVID-19 outbreak and the lockdown restrictions across the globe have affected the industrial activities across the world. The electronics industry is hit severely with a significant influence on its supply chain and production facilities. The production came to stand still in China and Taiwan during February and March, which influenced various OEMs across the globe.

Key Market Trends



Incremental Technological Advancements Aiding the Market Growth

Owing to the increasing penetration rates of urbanization, the demand for aesthetically appealing advanced featured products with the ability to better serve the consumers' daily requirements, such as time schedules, has driven the market for smartwatches, globally.

Moreover, the huge millennial population has been adopting smartwatches, owing to the increased spending for their regular work hours tracking as well as luxury standards. According to the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), millennial expenditure is expected to increase across various major economies.

In addition, the use of fiber optic sensors (FOSs) has been widely accepted as a substitute for traditional sensors in smart fabrics/clothing. The reason being their small size and better metrological properties. Although the same may not be the case, in head-mounted displays, companies, such as Lucyd, are focusing on the ergonomics aspect. By reducing the size and weight, companies expect to increase the applications of the head-mounted displays across industries.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the smart wearable market during the forecast period. The growing electronics industry coupled with a rapid rise in the disposable income in the region is driving the smart wearable market.

In China, the wearables market has taken on a different shape fuelled partly by the purchases of growing affluent consumers. For instance, according to the recent report by a government think tank in China stated that approximately 80% of the smart wearable devices in the world are manufactured in the southeastern Chinese port city and manufacturing hub. According to the report published by the China Center for Information Industry Development, Shenzhen, the base camp of many Chinese tech giants, is the biggest R&D (research and development) and production center for smart wearables.

Moreover, increasing awareness regarding fitness, technological advancements, and the availability of high-speed Internet connectivity are the major factors propelling smart wearable market growth in the country.

Competitive Landscape



The smart wearable market is highly competitive. The market has gained a competitive edge in the recent years. Additionally, several efforts are being taken by the players to gain a competitive edge in this fast-growing market, mainly catering to the demand from the millennial generation population.



H2, 2020 Industry Developments

September 2020 - Apple Inc. launched seven next-gen touchscreen smartwatches under its six brands for the tech-savvy millennials in India. The seven smartwatches are Fossil Gen 4 Smartwatch Venture HR and Explorist HR for Fossil, Skagen Falster 2 for Skagen, Michael Kors Access Runway for Michael Kors, Emporio Armani Connected for Emporio Armani, A - X Armani Exchange Connected for Armani Exchange and Diesel Full Guard for Diesel.

August 2020 - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltdlaunched the Galaxy Watch 3, among its new product lineup. The Galaxy Watch3 is available in 41mm and 45mm models, both in LTE and Bluetooth variants. The stainless-steel version comes in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver, while the titanium model is available in Mystic Black. Galaxy Watch3 uses red LED and infrared rays to estimate SpO2 levels. Galaxy Watch3 automatically detects hard falls, with its enhanced accelerometer. Galaxy Watch3 records REM cycles, deep sleep, and total sleep time to score and help improve the quality of sleep.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.2.5 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Lighting Market

4.5 Market Drivers

4.5.1 Incremental Technological Advancements Aiding the Market Growth

4.6 Market Challenges

4.6.1 High Cost and Data Security Concerns



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Smartwatches

5.1.2 Head-mounted Displays?

5.1.3 Smart Clothing

5.1.4 Ear Worn

5.1.5 Fitness Trackers?

5.1.6 Body-worn Camera?

5.1.7 Exoskeleton?

5.1.8 Medical Devices

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 United Kingdom

5.2.2.2 Germany

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

6.1.2 Cyberdyne Inc.

6.1.3 Transcend Information Inc.

6.1.4 GoPro Inc.

6.1.5 Sensoria Inc.

6.1.6 AIQ Smart Clothing Inc.

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Withings

6.1.9 Huami Corporation

6.1.10 Omron Healthcare Inc.

6.1.11 Nuheara Limited

6.1.12 Bragi GmbH

6.1.13 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.14 Sony Corporation

6.1.15 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

6.1.16 Fitbit Inc.

6.1.17 Fossil Group Inc.

6.1.18 Garmin Ltd.

6.1.19 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.20 Apple Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a97bsl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900