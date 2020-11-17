Paris, November, 17th 2020,
On November 9th, Casino launched a tender offer to repurchase the outstanding bonds due in May 2021 (ISIN: FR0011052661), June 2022 (ISIN: FR0013260379), January 2023 (ISIN: FR0011400571) and March 2024 (ISIN: FR0011765825).
Following the bond tender offer, settlement of which is expected to take place on November 20th, 2020, Casino will repurchase: (i) for the bonds due in May 2021, an aggregate principal amount of € 194,100,000, (ii) for the bonds due in June 2022, an aggregate principal amount of € 8,500,000, (iii) for the bonds due in January 2023, an aggregate principal amount of € 11,500,000 and (iv) for the bonds due in March 2024, an aggregate principal amount of € 7,800,000. The bond tender offer will amount to € 221,900,000.
|ISIN
|Outstanding principal amount prior to the bond tender offer
|Aggregate principal amount validly tendered
|Aggregate principal amount validly accepted for purchase by Casino
|Outstanding principal amount following the settlement of the bond tender offer
|FR0011052661
|€ 529,000,000
|€ 194,100,000
|€ 194,100,000
|€ 334,900,000
|FR0013260379
|€ 367,000,000
|€ 8,500,000
|€ 8,500,000
|€ 358,500,000
|FR0011400571
|€ 557,800,000
|€ 11,500,000
|€ 11,500,000
|€ 546,300,000
|FR0011765825
|€ 900,000,000
|€ 7,800,000
|€ 7,800,000
|€ 892,200,000
Following this transaction, the cumulative amount of bond repurchases carried out by Casino in 2020 will be € 537,100,000, thereby reducing Casino's outstanding bond debt.
Important Information
This press release and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to repurchase the bonds or an invitation to sell the bonds or an invitation to participate in such an offer to repurchase in, or from, any country in or from which, or from or to any person to whom, such invitation is prohibited by applicable laws and regulations. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be restricted by law and/or be subject to specific regulations. Persons in possession of this document are required to inform themselves and to comply with all applicable legal and regulatory restrictions.
