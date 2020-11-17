Paris, November, 17th 2020,

On November 9th, Casino launched a tender offer to repurchase the outstanding bonds due in May 2021 (ISIN: FR0011052661), June 2022 (ISIN: FR0013260379), January 2023 (ISIN: FR0011400571) and March 2024 (ISIN: FR0011765825).

Following the bond tender offer, settlement of which is expected to take place on November 20th, 2020, Casino will repurchase: (i) for the bonds due in May 2021, an aggregate principal amount of € 194,100,000, (ii) for the bonds due in June 2022, an aggregate principal amount of € 8,500,000, (iii) for the bonds due in January 2023, an aggregate principal amount of € 11,500,000 and (iv) for the bonds due in March 2024, an aggregate principal amount of € 7,800,000. The bond tender offer will amount to € 221,900,000.

ISIN Outstanding principal amount prior to the bond tender offer Aggregate principal amount validly tendered Aggregate principal amount validly accepted for purchase by Casino Outstanding principal amount following the settlement of the bond tender offer FR0011052661 € 529,000,000 € 194,100,000 € 194,100,000 € 334,900,000 FR0013260379 € 367,000,000 € 8,500,000 € 8,500,000 € 358,500,000 FR0011400571 € 557,800,000 € 11,500,000 € 11,500,000 € 546,300,000 FR0011765825 € 900,000,000 € 7,800,000 € 7,800,000 € 892,200,000

Following this transaction, the cumulative amount of bond repurchases carried out by Casino in 2020 will be € 537,100,000, thereby reducing Casino's outstanding bond debt.

