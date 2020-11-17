SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, will be presenting at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Virtual Symposium (SABCS) set to take place December 8-11, 2020.



The data presented will be a part of the event’s Spotlight Session Poster Presenters. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title - Describing the cancer spectrum in families with CHEK2 pathogenic and likely pathogenic variants by mutation type

Authors - Julia G Moroney, MS, CGC, and Michele S. Basiliere, MS, CGC

Poster number - PS8-18

Date and time - Wednesday, December 9, 2020: 8:00 AM CT

SABCS anticipates publishing abstracts in late November 2020 and posters on December 9, 2020. The poster presentation will also be made available on the Progenity website following the conference.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies. For additional information about Progenity, please visit the company’s website at www.progenity.com.

