Dublin, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drones Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drones market experienced double-digit growth during 2014-2019. A drone, or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), refers to an unpiloted flying robot that can be controlled by remote or self-automation software. It consists of a power source, such as Lithium-ion batteries or solar, fuel and hybrid cells, rotors, propellers, cameras, altimeter, controllers to communicate through radio waves and a body frame. The frame of the drone is usually manufactured using lightweight and composite materials to minimize weight and enhance maneuverability during flight. These drones are commonly used for construction, agriculture, law enforcement, military operations, such as anti-aircraft target practice, intelligence gathering, and commercial activities, such as traffic and weather monitoring, firefighting and search and rescue operations.
The growing need to increase situational awareness in the military and defense sector is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, significant growth in the construction industry is creating a positive outlook for the market. Drones are being deployed with geographic information systems (GIS), mapping services and light detection and ranging systems. These systems aid in surveying lands, providing constant and reliable topographic updates, improving safety and preventing hazardous situations.
For instance, surveillance drones are being employed to monitor public movement during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdowns around hotspot zones. Additionally, the development of customized and technologically advanced variants is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Drones can be modified as per the requirement to create minimal noise and pass through narrow and confined spaces for commercial applications. They can also be attached with thermal sensors and night vision cameras to enhance their efficiencies. This, along with the increasing utilization of drones in the healthcare industry for rapid delivery of vaccines, medical supplies, and drugs, is some of the other factors projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global drones market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by Component:
Breakup by Payload:
Breakup by Point of Sale:
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3D Robotics, AeroVironment Inc, Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc., Delair SAS, DroneDeploy Inc., Intel Corporation, Parrort SA, Precisionhawk Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.), Terra Drone Corporation, The Boeing Company, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Drones Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Fixed Wing
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Rotary Wing
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hybrid
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Component
7.1 Hardware
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Software
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Accessories
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Payload
8.1 &lessThan; 25 Kilograms
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 25-170 Kilograms
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 >170 Kilograms
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Point of Sale
9.1 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Aftermarket
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
10.1 Construction
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Agriculture
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Military and Defense
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Law Enforcement
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Logistics
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Media and Entertainment
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast
10.7 Others
10.7.1 Market Trends
10.7.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Indicators
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 3D Robotics
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 AeroVironment Inc.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc.
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Delair SAS
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.5 DroneDeploy Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Intel Corporation
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 Parrot SA
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Precisionhawk Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.)
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 Terra Drone Corporation
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 The Boeing Company
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfcvwf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: