This report analyzes the global mobile wallet market in terms of application, end-use, and geography. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into mobile commerce, money transfer, mobile recharge, utility and bill payments, and other applications. Similarly, on the basis of end-use, the global mobile wallet market is further classified into retail, transportation, restaurants, utilities, and telecom among others. The geographical distribution of the global mobile wallet market considered in this study encompasses regional markets such as the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.



Overview



With the flourishing m-commerce industry, there has been a significant rise in mobile shopping and mobile banking activities. The flourishing m-commerce industry paired with the proliferation of smartphones and Internet penetration is driving the mobile wallet market worldwide. In addition, the advancements in technology have led to increasing in the number of smartphones supporting contactless payment technologies like near-field communication (NFC). This, in turn, is favoring market demand. These factors are expected to contribute towards a double-digit compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2020-2028.



Purpose of the Report



The purpose of this strategic research study is to offer industry investors, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them to make informed strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the global payments industry.

USP and Key Offerings



The report offers strategic insights into the global mobile wallet market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on application, end-use, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision-makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the key industry participants, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis, market positioning, and recent developments.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

An overview of the global mobile wallet market

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive sub-markets within the global payments industry

Qualitative assessment tools such as market drivers, challenges and future prospects, value chain, and attractive investment proposition.

Focus on each level of market segmentation based on product approvals, launch, and current and anticipated market dynamics.

A general overview of the industry structure

Company profiles highlighting key information about the major players operating in the global mobile wallet market

Market competition scrutiny tools such as market share analysis, fractal map, etc.

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global mobile wallet market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2018 to 2028, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.



On the basis of application, the mobile wallet market is categorized into the following segments:

Mobile Commerce

Money Transfer

Mobile Recharge

Utility and Bill Payments

Other Applications

Mobile commerce and money transfer were the two leading application segments in the global mobile wallet market in 2019. The segments collectively accounted for over 60% of the global market revenue in the same year. The trend shall continue and the mobile commerce segment is presumed to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period 2020-2028. The proliferation in the e-commerce sector is expected to positively influence the growth of the mobile commerce segment during the forecast period. Looking at the bright prospects, telecom service providers would offer the necessary infrastructure support to mobile wallet vendors required for building robust m-commerce platforms. Thus, inflow of investments in social media and m-commerce is also expected to have a positive impact on the overall demand in this segment.



On the basis of end-use, the mobile wallet market is categorized into the following segments:

Retail

Transportation

Restaurants

Utilities

Telecom

Others

As of 2019, retail was the largest end-use segment in the global mobile wallet market in terms of both revenue and number of transactions. The segment accounted for over 40% of the global market revenue in the same year. The trend shall prolong and the segment is presumed to hold on to its dominant position throughout the forecast period 2020-2028. The retail sector, which currently boasts of the highest penetration rate, is a key segment for vendors and mobile operators. As the technology matures, more retailers are expected to adopt the technology for effective and easy payment procedure. In addition, the growing number of POS terminals with NFC capabilities is further expected to fuel adoption of the mobile wallet technology among retailers. Other application segments including transportation and telecoms are also expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period 2020-2028.



On the basis of geography, the global mobile wallet market is segmented into the following regions and countries.

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Middle East and Africa

In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the largest mobile wallet market in terms of both revenue and number of transactions followed by Europe and North America. In 2019, the region accounted for over 30% of the global market revenue. The region is house to a large number of smartphone users who are increasingly making use of mobile wallets. In addition, with growing integration between mobile wallet provides with local transportation, utility, and telecom companies, Asia Pacific is expected to continue to grow at an increasing rate during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Mobile Wallet Market Snapshot



3. Global Mobile Wallet Market Analysis

3.1. Global Mobile Wallet Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. Porters Five Force Analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.4.4. Industry Rivalry

3.4.5. Threat of New Entrant

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Market Positioning of Leading Manufacturers

3.6.2. Major Strategies Adopted

3.6.3. Analyst Recommendations



4. Global Mobile Wallet Market Revenue, By Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Comparative Analysis

4.2. Mobile Commerce

4.3. Money Transfer

4.4. Mobile Recharge

4.5. Utility and Bill Payments

4.6. Other Applications



5. Global Mobile Wallet Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Comparative Analysis

5.2. Retail

5.3. Transportation

5.4. Utilities

5.5. Restaurant

5.6. Telecom

5.7. Others



6. Americas Mobile Wallet Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Americas Mobile Wallet Market Revenue, By Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

6.2. Americas Mobile Wallet Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

6.3. Americas Mobile Wallet Market Revenue, By Country, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)



7. Europe, Middle East and Africa Mobile Wallet Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Europe, Middle East and Africa Mobile Wallet Market Revenue, By Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.2. Europe, Middle East and Africa Mobile Wallet Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3. Europe, Middle East and Africa Mobile Wallet Market Revenue, By Region, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)



8. Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet Market Analysis, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

8.1. Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet Market Revenue, By Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3. Asia-Pacific Mobile Wallet Market Revenue, By Country, 2018-2028 (US$ Bn)



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Apple, Inc.

9.2. Google, Inc.

9.3. PayPal Holdings Inc.

9.4. Visa Inc.

9.5. BlackBerry Ltd.

9.6. MasterCard Inc.

9.7. First Data Corporation

9.8. The American Express Company

9.9. AT&T, Inc.

9.10. Citrus Payment Solutions

9.11. ZipCash

9.12. ZipPay

