BOWIE, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced separate 5-year agreements with two prominent post-acute care providers, Vibra Healthcare and Ernest Health. Inovalon’s services will enable greater administrative efficiency and increased accuracy of payment processes undertaken by Vibra Healthcare’s 34 facilities and Ernest Health’s 30 facilities, which offer inpatient rehabilitation hospital services, long-term acute care hospital services and skilled nursing across a combined 19 states.



Healthcare providers must maintain the highest standards in managing the many data submissions and processing pertaining to their delivery of clinical care, associated claims, payments and receivables from commercial payers and Medicare, using multiple platforms to manage the complex workflow. This is both time and labor intensive and can result in unnecessary staff work, patient data errors and lost revenue.

EASE® All-Payer combines a high-efficiency, cloud-based workflow engine with the industry’s broadest connectivity and advanced data intelligence to empower providers to efficiently manage the entire data and revenue cycle process of clinical encounter data, claims, and receivables accuracy from all commercial payers and Medicare on one integrated platform. Not only can providers using EASE® All-Payer achieve a 99% or higher clean claims rate thanks to client-specific, configurable payer rules and real-time eligibility integration, the application helps users gain operational insights and identify denial trends with advanced analytics and reporting. Within existing workflows in the EASE® All-Payer application, providers can receive and correct claims from Medicare and commercial payers, as well as receive and submit clinical documentation requests electronically directly from Medicare.

Under these agreements, Vibra Healthcare and Ernest Health will leverage EASE® All-Payer, a full-service, claims and denial management workflow software suite of functionalities that uniquely helps providers manage both commercial payers and Medicare, available as a Module within the Inovalon ONE® Platform. Leveraging data-driven routing and a sophisticated analytics engine powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, EASE® All-Payer is the only solution available within the marketplace today that provides direct access to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to monitor, edit and analyze claims using a single platform.

“Vibra Healthcare’s mission is to provide patient care with a commitment to clinical service excellence, a culture that inspires teamwork, and a passionate workforce driven by a dedication to patient wellness,” said Brad Hollinger, chief executive officer at Vibra Healthcare. “The implementation of EASE® All-Payer enables our staff to streamline and accelerate our administrative processes to enable a greater focus on clinical quality outcomes for our patients.”

“We are pleased to provide a data-driven Platform to support innovative providers such as Vibra Healthcare and Ernest Health to engage with payers and to manage their administrative processes in the most effective and efficient manner,” said Bud Meadows, president and general manager of Inovalon’s provider business. “Their ongoing commitment to a better patient experience reinforces our mission of helping to simplify the complexities of healthcare and improving clinical outcomes and financial performance throughout the healthcare ecosystem.”

About the Inovalon ONE® Platform

The Inovalon ONE® Platform is an integrated cloud-based platform of nearly 100 individual proprietary technology toolsets and deep data assets able to be rapidly configured to empower the operationalization of large-scale, data-driven healthcare initiatives. Each proprietary technology toolset, referred to as a Module, is informed by the data of billions of medical events within Inovalon’s proprietary datasets. Combinations of Modules are configured to empower highly differentiated solutions for client needs quickly and in a highly scalable fashion. The flexibility of the Platform’s modular design enables clients to integrate the Platform capabilities with their own internal capabilities or other third-party solutions. The Platform brings to the marketplace a highly extensible, national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem on a massive scale, aggregate and analyze data in petabyte volumes, arrive at sophisticated insights in real time, and drive meaningful impact wherever it is analytically identified best to intervene and intuitively visualize data and information to inform business strategy and execution.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than one million physicians, 565,000 clinical facilities, 324 million Americans, and 58 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

