Pune, India, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market will derive growth from the massive investments in product R&D. Recent discoveries that have indicated the properties to treat severe diseases such as cancer will bode well for market growth. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights. The market will benefit from the increasing healthcare budgets across the world. Host cell contaminant testing is the study of biologics from living sources such as bacteria, yeasts, and fungi. The process is used for research and development process in critical diseases such as cancer. North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing number of research activities will have a huge impact on the growth of the regional market.

Industry Developments:

August 2019: Bio-Techne announced that it has partnered with Cygnus Technologies; a step that is aimed at the quantification of Chinese hamster ovary host cell proteins (CHO-HCP) on the ProteinSimple branded Ella immunoassay platform.

June 2019: Cygnus Technologies announced that it will be expanding its service offerings for host cell protein (HCP) impurities detection. The company claims that the product is also used for identification and quantification which can impact the efficacy and stability of the therapeutic.





The increasing number of research activities associated with the testing will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall host cell contaminant testing market in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies as well as SMEs in this sector will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

The increasing number of regulatory approvals associated with the testing equipment will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall host cell contaminant testing market in the foreseeable future.

Thermo Fisher’s ‘Torrent Genexus System’ is a Major Highlight of Recent Times

The report highlights a few of the major factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. The massive investments in product R&D have yielded a few exceptional products in recent years and increasing number of such innovations have had a subsequent impact on market growth.

In November 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of a new product in the host cell contaminant testing space. The company introduced ‘Torrent Genexus System,’ a product that is described as the first fully integrated next-gen sequencing platform. The company claims that the product includes an automated specimen-to-report workflow that is capable of delivering efficient results in a single day.





List of companies profiled in the Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market report:

Cisbio Bioassays

Cygnus Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

BioGenes

Molecular Devices LLC.

ForteBio

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ProteinSimple.

Bio-Techne

BioAgilytix Labs





North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Investments in Research Activities will bode well for Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing number of research activities will have a huge impact on the growth of the regional market.

The number of clinical trials associated with host cell contaminants is high in United States. The improving healthcare infrastructures, coupled with the rising healthcare budgets in the United States will bode well for the growth of the market in North America.





Host Cell Contaminant Testing Market Segmentations:

By Type

• Microbial

• Mammalian

• Others

By Test

• PCR

• Immunoassay

• Others

By End-Users

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Diagnostic Centres

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





