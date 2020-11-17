SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced that customers switching to NeuVector receive a 30% discount off the fees paid for their current container security platform. The announcement is being made at KubeCon and CloudNativeCon 2020, where NeuVector is a Silver Sponsor.

New customers interested in taking advantage of the promotion can stop by the NeuVector booth in the Silver exhibit hall at KubeCon or reach out to sales@neuvector.com for more information, to begin their proof-of-concept, and to clearly understand NeuVector’s competitive advantages. New customers completing a qualified POC and purchasing the NeuVector solution save 30% off the cost of their existing solution. They will also receive their choice of a welcome gift (including a drone, iPad, or a donation to a selected charity). The promotion will run through December 31, 2020.

NeuVector enables enterprises to secure container and Kubernetes environments throughout the entire application lifecycle. NeuVector’s patented container firewall technology delivers the defense-in-depth capabilities to defeat even zero-day attacks and threats with unknown origin. Through behavioral learning, Security-as-Code, and automation processes throughout the CI/CD pipeline and at run-time, security vulnerabilities and abnormal behavior are detected – enabling DevOps and DevSecOps teams to neutralize threats. NeuVector is continually adding new capabilities that expand and harden its solution, such as compliance templates and serverless security.

“We believe our new promotion for KubeCon and CloudNativeCon will make it an even easier choice to leverage NeuVector for end-to-end container security,” said Stephanie Fohn, CEO, NeuVector. “We continue to see an influx of organizations migrating to NeuVector from other solutions that lack comprehensive feature-sets, are challenging for DevOps and DevSecOps teams to operate, cannot block zero-day threats, or are not easily integrated with popular orchestration tools. With this promotion, we want to raise the incentives to make it a no-brainer to see how NeuVector can address container security challenges with unmatched run-time security, developer-friendly security automation, and simplified operations.”

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, delivers uncompromising end-to-end security for modern container infrastructures. NeuVector offers a cloud-native Kubernetes security platform with end-to-end vulnerability management, automated CI/CD pipeline security, and complete run-time security – including the industry’s only container firewall to block zero-day attacks and other threats. NeuVector customers include global leaders in financial services, healthcare, transportation, government and other industries. For customers in highly regulated industries, NeuVector simplifies compliance for PCI, GDPR, HIPAA, and other stringent data security mandates. NeuVector integrates with leading cloud platforms, CI/CD tools, and monitoring tools. Founded by industry veterans from Fortinet, VMware, and Trend Micro, NeuVector has developed patented behavioral learning for container security.