EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI) , the primary operating subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is now integrated with Loan Originator Networks, LLC (LON), which creates websites for mortgage lenders and integrates seamlessly with their loan origination systems (LOS). LON worked with National MI to offer a new functionality that provides National MI’s risk-based pricing engine, RateGPS®, in LONPricer, a comprehensive platform that handles all mortgage channels—retail, wholesale, correspondent, and consumer direct.



The integration brings National MI’s innovative, real-time, risk-based mortgage insurance pricing to LONPricer. “National MI is delighted to join forces with LON,” said Norm Fitzgerald, chief sales officer with National MI. “Having access to our Rate GPS risk-based pricing through the LON platform will save lenders time and streamline the origination process.”

LON is uniquely set up to capture the growing wholesale market by providing wholesale lenders and brokers with the ability to transact in a very efficient and transparent way. “National MI is focused on strengthening its engagement with all originators, including brokers and wholesale lenders, and this integration will help further our efforts,” Fitzgerald added.

“We’re very pleased to provide lenders with access to National MI’s RateGPS pricing through LONPricer,” said Michael Baker, senior vice president, product development and distribution with LON. “This integration supports loan officers by providing borrowers with accurate risk-based MI pricing at the point of sale. The LON platform is capable of overwriting terms and pricing, which supports the loan officer’s ability to ‘self disclose’ without a manual review or set up process. We chose National MI because of their expertise in integrations and advanced APIs.”

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower’s default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com .

About Loan Originator Networks, LLC

LON, based in Woodinville, WA., was established in 2000 by Gordon Shaw, Chief Engineer and Founder. LON is a full service Web Portal Development firm that supports a “Single Branded Solution” for Third Party Aggregators and Retail Originators. LON supports Banks and Non-Banks with a reg Z business decisioning price engine, LONPricer. LON customers are able to support a custom file flow by leveraging the client’s existing Document and Database of Record and all of the latest industry-leading API integrations. LON is currently accepting RFP’s for First and Second Quarter, 2021 delivery. Learn more: www.loanoriginator.com or contact: Michael.baker@loanoriginator.net

