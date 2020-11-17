SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc . (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that management is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:



Credit Suisse Technology Conference

Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. PST (1:30 p.m. EST) UBS Global TMT Conference

Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:50 a.m. PST (2:50 p.m. EST) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. PST (1:00 p.m. EST)

A live and archived audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com/.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™, Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™, Zscaler Internet Access™, and Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™, and ZPA™ and Zscaler B2B™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Tom Stilwell

press@zscaler.com