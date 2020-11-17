Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Younique officially announced that week three of their Holiday Bliss sale focuses on eye cream. A 20% discount on eye cream and applicator started November 16th and will end on November 22nd. The sale offers one the best prices of the year, this product pair retails for $74 but this week you can get them together for just $59.

The eyes are a particularly delicate area of a person’s skin, and eye cream is important to maintain a youthful appearance. Using Younique’s eye cream at the beginning and end of each day can make notable improvements in as little as four weeks. Individuals suffering from sleepless nights, sun exposure, or just general aging can benefit from a quality eye cream. Younique’s eye cream can make the skin around the eyes appear firmer and more radiant over time.

Younique’s YOU·OLOGY eye cream works for all skin types and includes ingredients like Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, peptides, and caffeine. Due in part to the simple ingredient list, this eye cream doesn’t have a strong or unpleasant odor found in other creams. It does have very light, natural scent that is noticeable shortly after application but fades away throughout the day.

More than four out of five users noticed improvements in the skin around their eyes. Users saw improvements in dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and more. Results can start to show in as little as one week, but most will notice real changes within four weeks.

As a best-seller, the YOU·OLOGY eye cream rarely goes on sale. The deal gives shoppers 20% off when bundled with the Younique eye cream applicator. Basically, this deal makes the applicator free, as it usually retails for $15.

The eye cream applicator is designed specifically for this formula. The ball-shaped applicator allows the user to gently apply the eye cream around the eyes for full, even application. The applicator is metal and provides a soothing feel as it massages the skin during application. This applicator makes the eye cream application feel like a spa experience and cuts down on wasted amounts of eye cream. This makes it easier to extend the life of the product.

Younique’s sale on eye cream and the applicator runs for one week, or while supplies last. For more information on either product or to check out the full list of products offered by the company, visit youniqueproducts.com.

About the Seven Weeks of Holiday Bliss Sale

From November 1st to the last shipping day before Christmas (December 20th), Younique is offering ten different sales on many of their top-selling products. From the classics to new releases, customers have the opportunity to stock up for themselves or give the gift of Younique this holiday season. Each new sale is announced shortly before they begin. Shoppers are encouraged to follow the company on social media or check for updates on the company’s official website.

About Younique

Younique is the first direct sales company to pioneer the social media-based business model. Founded by brother-sister team Derek Maxfield and Melanie Huscroft, Younique offers women the opportunity to look and feel great while helping advance the brand’s mission to uplift, empower, validate, and ultimately build self-esteem in women around the world. A mission-based company, Younique proudly supports The Younique Foundation with 10% of the profits from the sale of Younique products donated to support survivors of sexual abuse.