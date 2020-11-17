National tech repair franchise, uBreakiFix, has opened its 600th location in Frisco at 3333 Preston Road in Stonebriar Centre. The milestone store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

National tech repair franchise, uBreakiFix, has opened its 600th location in Frisco at 3333 Preston Road in Stonebriar Centre. The milestone store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National tech repair franchise, uBreakiFix , has opened its 600th location in Frisco at 3333 Preston Road in Stonebriar Centre. The milestone store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Frisco is locally owned by Sam and Monica Patel who credit their hospitality background with fostering a passion for customer service, which led them to uBreakiFix.

“For us, the customer experience is paramount,” Sam Patel said. “We knew we wanted to be a part of a culture that puts the customer first, and we found that with uBreakiFix. We are honored to have opened the brand’s 600th location here in Frisco, and we look forward to supporting the community’s tech needs with reliable, high-quality tech repair.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 9 million repairs at its nearly 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

The Patels hope to continue growing uBreakiFix’s Frisco-area footprint by opening more locations in the surrounding communities.

“At uBreakiFix, our work is defined by helping people,” Sam Patel said. “Whether a customer needs their computer fixed for work or school, or needs help backing up photos of their grandchildren, we’re here to provide that support and help get their day back on track.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Frisco and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/frisco. uBreakiFix Frisco is located at:

uBreakiFix In Frisco

3333 Preston Rd Suite 106, Frisco, TX 75034

(214) 407-8550

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0318e28b-45b5-4dbb-aba2-796698432cf5