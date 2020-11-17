The next evolution of Aligned's Delta³ cooling technology enables even greater vertical densification and more efficient use of space and infrastructure to support our customers’ on-demand capacity growth.

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned, a leading data center provider offering innovative, sustainable and adaptable colocation and build-to-scale solutions for cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers, announces significant improvements to Delta3, the Company’s patented and award-winning data center cooling technology. Furthering Aligned’s industry-leading commitment to environmental stewardship and energy efficiency, Delta3 now offers 25% greater cooling capacity, allowing for higher densities and more flexible customer IT loads.



“Aligned has always been laser-focused on solving our customers’ capacity management challenges through continuous improvements and innovation in adaptive data center design, including our efficient cooling and our advanced, standardized supply chain methodology that accelerates and streamlines delivery,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “The technological improvements we’ve made on our patented Delta3 cooling system are game-changers, enabling even greater vertical densification and more efficient use of space and infrastructure to support our customers’ on-demand capacity growth.”

Aligned’s Delta3 cooling technology utilizes up to 80% less energy and 85% less water to improve power usage effectiveness (PUE), reduce environmental impact and lower the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for customers. Delta3 cooling systems allow customers to Expand on Demand, incrementally scaling in place up to 50 kW per rack without stranding capacity, which also improves sustainability. Providing a hyper-scalable and ultra-efficient environment, Aligned’s Delta3 cooling system delivers efficiency at any load, in any climate, and regardless of location to support companies’ stewardship goals.

Aligned’s proprietary cooling technology has originated more than 50 issued patents and over 500 patent claims. The continuous innovation of its Delta3 cooling technology reflects Aligned’s commitment to sustainable practices and principles across every facet of the organization. Recently, Aligned completed a $1 billion senior secured credit facility that is the first U.S. data center sustainability-linked financing. Aligned’s sustainability-linked financing is tied to the Company’s core environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives, and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including a commitment to match 100% of Aligned’s annual energy consumption to zero-carbon renewable energy by 2024.

