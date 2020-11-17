DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Learning® Group, a leading provider of award-winning education technology and services for K–12 markets, today announced that Ashley Andersen Zantop has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Andersen Zantop will focus on effective business integrations, identifying new growth opportunities and go-forward business strategy with Cambium’s executive team and division-level leadership.



Andersen Zantop brings more than 20 years of education technology, publishing and media experience to Cambium. She has served in several executive-level roles, including Chief Content Officer at Capstone, a leading publisher of children’s books, media, audio, digital solutions and services, literacy programs, and K–12 professional learning resources for classrooms, school libraries and home. At Capstone, Andersen Zantop united the company’s global product shared services capabilities and oversaw the development of print, blended and digital solutions including PebbleGo, an award-winning SaaS product for K–3 students and their teachers. She most recently served as the COO and co-president of Greatergood.com Inc., a mission-driven commerce, media and social publisher and as Chair of the Education Division of SIIA.

“We are facing a critical inflection point in education. Across its businesses, Cambium has stepped up to meet the moment, by providing solutions that embrace simplicity and help teachers and students feel more supported and confident,” said Andersen Zantop. “I’m so proud to join this team and look forward to building upon this momentum and driving concentrated growth and impact across the company.”

Andersen Zantop’s PreK–12 education and consumer background spans literacy, media, supplemental instruction, adoptions, technology, product development, and print to digital transformations. After beginning her career as an educator, Andersen Zantop was motivated to make improvements in the classroom at a larger scale. As CEO of Trudy Corporation, Andersen Zantop led the organization's product transformation from print to digital and blended supplemental materials, as well as several acquisitions ultimately leading to the sale of the company to Palm Ventures. She currently serves on the Government Affairs Council of SIIA.

“Ashley is a dynamic leader, with a strong track record of supporting great outcomes in education,” said John Campbell, CEO, Cambium. “As we expand our work with teachers and administrators, Ashley will be a creative, guiding force in ensuring Cambium delivers solutions that help overcome education’s most essential challenges.”

About Cambium Learning Group

Cambium Learning® Group is the education essentials company, providing award-winning education technology and services for K-12 markets. With an intentionally curated portfolio of respected global brands, Cambium serves as a leader in the education space, helping millions of educators and students feel more universally valued each and every day. In everything it does, the company focuses on the elements that are most essential to the success of education, delivering simpler, more certain solutions that make a meaningful difference right now. To learn more, visit www.cambiumlearning.com or follow Cambium on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Medium.

The Cambium family of companies includes: Cambium Assessment, Rosetta Stone®, Lexia® Learning, Learning A-Z®, Voyager Sopris Learning®, ExploreLearning®, Time4Learning®, and Kurzweil Education®.

Media Contact

John Jorgenson

CMO, Cambium Learning Group

520.204.2452 / john.jorgenson@cambiumlearning.com