CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The deployment of Rendever ’s virtual reality (VR) platform in hospitals and public long-term care nursing facilities at Health PEI , the single health authority for the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island, is connecting patients and residents with far-away places and their favourite locations, all from the comfort and safety of their own rooms.



Health PEI is the first government agency to bring Rendever’s technology to residents. Rendever, a company that offers a VR platform specifically designed for older adults, opens up a world of possibilities for patients and senior living residents. Through this innovative use of VR, users can travel around the globe, check off bucket list items, connect with others, and engage with the world in ways that were not possible before.

Within the first three months of deployment, staff hosted more than 60 Rendever VR sessions. In total, the team delivered 2,400 experiences and participants spent 59 hours in VR (equivalent to nearly two-and-a-half days).

Rendever’s VR platform has proven to be one of the most helpful tools throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and exceeded all expectations during this time of crisis. In fact, the Health PEI team was so active and consistent in their use of the Rendever systems that they were selected to beta test a brand new interactive application designed specifically in response to the coronavirus - The Connection Corner .

“The heightened safety protocols to protect our patients and residents from COVID-19 have been paramount, but the isolation and loneliness that comes with quarantine is significant,” said Paul Young, Administrator for Community Hospitals West. “Rendever has been a bright spot for our residents and patients - both before and during this global pandemic. While many of our peers in the industry had the knee jerk reaction to halt all group activities, our team used innovation and technology to pivot the delivery of our activities, while still offering amazing engagement opportunities. We are extremely proud of this.”

McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, the pre-eminent national media brand for senior living, recently awarded Health PEI with the bronze prize for the Innovator of the Year category of their 2020 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards.

Health PEI is the latest to join more than 200 senior living and care organizations across North America and Australia using Rendever.

“We are absolutely delighted to work with Health PEI to bring joy and engagement to patients and senior living residents across Prince Edward Island,” said Kyle Rand, Cofounder and CEO of Rendever. “Empowering people to reminisce, share memories, find common ground, and ultimately build meaningful relationships with one another is something that will never get old, and is important now more than ever.”

Click here for more details on Health PEI.

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

About Health PEI

Health PEI is responsible for the delivery of publicly funded health services in Prince Edward Island. The organization operates hospitals, health centres, public long-term care nursing facilities and community-based programs and services.

Health PEI’s primary goals are to:

provide Islanders with safe, quality, person-centered care and services;

provide access to appropriate care by the right provider in the right setting; and

optimize resources and processes to sustain a viable health care system.



