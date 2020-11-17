SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kloudspot, Inc., makers of the first network-enabled and cloud-based Situational Awareness and Intelligence platform, today announced the Kloudspot QuickStart Bundle to provide a fast, affordable and easy way for any organization to re-open by monitoring key data metrics within a perimeter space such as a school or office.



“As we continue to battle the global pandemic, organizations are looking for solutions that enable their re-opening strategies," said Guillermo Diaz, Jr., Kloudspot CEO. “We are working closely with our customers and partners to create spaces that are safe and flexible. The Kloudspot QuickStart Bundle is an easy to use, ‘in-a-box' solution that combines the power of our platform with key connected IoT devices to monitor what’s happening in a space, and deliver real-time insights and actions to accelerate these re-opening strategies,” said Diaz.

The new bundle, with configurations and capacity options for small, medium and enterprise organizations, includes:

Digital display monitors

Kloudspot managed appliance

Connected camera(s) for real-time facial recognition and PPE detection

Connected thermal scanner(s) for ‘no-contact’ temperature readings

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth receivers to monitor the perimeter space

Subscription license for the Kloudspot Platform

“This new bundle is a very effective solution to accelerate the ‘Back to The Office’ strategy that many of our customers are promoting,” said Osamu Kikuchi, Head of Business Development at NEC Networks & Systems Integration Corporation (NESIC). “NEC is focused on leveraging technology to help organizations safely re-open and have a ‘single-pane-of-glass’ view of their data.”

Here’s How The Kloudspot QuickStart Bundle Works:

When people enter a space such as an office or school lobby, a camera detects PPE and a thermal scanner captures body temperature. Both are instantly displayed on a full size, digital monitor along with building capacity, and can trigger alerts such as when capacity limits are reached or there are PPE violations.

The Kloudspot Situational Awareness and Intelligence Platform ingests data from these connected sensors and applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to contextualize and analyze the data and deliver valuable business insights that trigger customer-defined actions.

“We set up the Kloudspot Quick-Start bundle in our office and the next day, we re-opened knowing our employees, tenants, customers and delivery people all felt safe and comfortable in the office,” said Harsha Pamulaparthi, President and CEO of Standav. “Everyone is greeted with a digital display that detects PPE, and a thermal scanner that provides no-contact temperature readings.”

Customers who buy the Kloudspot QuickStart bundle before December 31, 2020, will receive all of the required hardware free, as a way to enable as many organizations as possible to re-open. And for each purchase this year, Kloudspot will donate 1% to help local communities build digital capabilities.

Pricing and Availability: The Kloudspot QuickStart bundle is available now, and is subject to terms and conditions. The free hardware offer is valid on purchases made by December 31, 2020. Contact Kloudspot, or a participating Kloudspot reseller/partner for details.

About Kloudspot:

Founded in 2016, the Kloudspot Situational Awareness and Intelligence Platform enables the creation of intelligent spaces and engagement systems using Wi-Fi and sensor networks. Organizations can leverage automated, AI driven, actionable insights to deliver compelling digital engagements and ensure safety measures for constituents. Kloudspot partners develop solutions that enhance health and safety, lifestyle, and workspace/education experiences for their customers.

For more information, or to request a demo or find a partner, please visit Kloudspot, Inc., Follow Kloudspot on Twitter , or connect on Facebook or LinkedIn .

Contact:

Connect Marketing

Holly Hagerman

(801) 373-7888

hollyh@connectmarketing.com