SurgePays, Inc. is currently trading as Surge Holdings, Inc. (SURG). Its name change to "SurgePays, Inc." is expected to take effect soon.

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays (OTCQB: SURG) (“Surge” or the “Company”), a fintech company meeting the needs of the underserved and underbanked, announces financial results from the third quarter ending September 30, 2020 and provides a financial update.

Corporate highlights and recent developments include:

Announced rebranding to SurgePays to better reflect the Company’s orientation around its fintech platform

Launched proprietary 4SIM™ wireless activation technology

Retained CORE IR to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations, advisory and shareholder communications



“The third quarter of 2020 continued to exceed expectations with regard to revenue, product diversification, and penetration, as the Company continued its strong growth. Concurrently, we are sharpening our focus to ensure that the Company operates efficiently and ensure that both our customers and our stockholders have a clear understanding of our business and of our path forward. We are very excited for the future of SurgePays and believe that the next few quarters will continue to demonstrate dynamic growth and progress,” stated Brian Cox, SurgePays’ Chief Executive Officer.



“We believe SurgePays as a brand is better representative of our focus on our fintech software platform that processes third-party prepaid wireless activations and top-ups, gift card activation and loads, and wireless SIM activation, providing a more precise direction as a public company as we implement our growth strategies and continue to work towards a listing on a major exchange. The SurgePays system drives value and growth by enabling retailers to instantly add credit to any prepaid wireless customer’s account for any carrier, providing the merchant commissioned transactions, increased foot traffic, and customer loyalty. Moreover, our platform offers an innovative supply-chain marketplace for convenience store, bodega and tienda owners to order many top selling products for their stores at a deeper wholesale discount than traditional distribution due to utilizing the Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model,” Mr. Cox concluded.

Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

Revenue for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 was approximately $12.8 million compared to $4.9 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2019, an increase of $7.9 million or 161%. Revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 was approximately $43.1 million compared to $12.3 million for the same period in 2019, an increase of $30.8 million or 251%.

Cost and expenses for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 were approximately $3,200,000 compared to approximately $3,016,000 for the same period in 2019. Cost and expenses for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 were approximately $12,014,000 compared to $9,260,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2019.

Net loss for the quarter ending September 30, 2020 was approximately $2,500,000, or ($0.02) per common share, compared to approximately $1,150,000, or ($0.01) per common share, for the same period in 2019. Net loss for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 was approximately $7,984,000, or ($0.07) per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $5,270,000, or ($0.06) per share, for the nine months ending September 30, 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 totaled $421,315 compared to $143,903 as of September 30, 2019.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is meeting the needs of underserved markets in financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media. It offers prepaid wireless and underbanked financial products and services, along with popular consumer goods, to retail merchants (such as operators of convenience stores, bodegas, and gas stations) that address the needs of many store customers nationwide.

SURGEPAYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 421,315 $ 346,040 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $774,841, respectively 337,017 3,056,213 Note receivable — 14,959 Lifeline revenue due from USAC 222,833 60,790 Inventory 177,184 — Prepaid expenses 38,772 96,883 Total current assets 1,197,121 3,574,885 Property and Equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $89,965 and $38,656, respectively 249,871 294,616 Intangible assets less accumulated amortization of $1,347,024 and $519,404, respectively 4,406,497 4,769,117 Goodwill 866,782 866,782 Investment in Centercom 456,685 203,700 Operating lease right of use asset, net 419,372 210,816 Other long-term assets 61,458 66,457 Total assets $ 7,657,786 $ 9,986,373 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses - others $ 5,479,508 $ 3,637,577 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 1,699,914 998,517 Credit card liability 378,260 449,158 Loss contingency — 38,040 Deferred revenue — — Derivative liability 1,415,238 190,846 Operating lease liability 50,151 90,944 Line of credit 912,870 912,870 Convertible notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net 1,324,629 — Debt – related party 463,000 — Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net 247,094 736,172 Total current liabilities 11,970,664 7,054,124 Long-term debt less current portion – related party 2,225,440 2,205,440 Operating lease liability – net 365,723 119,872 Trade payables - long term 869,868 869,868 Notes payable and long term portion of debt - net 1,134,582 — Convertible promissory notes payable - net — 4,436,684 Total liabilities 16,566,277 14,685,988 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Series A preferred stock: $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 13,000,000 and 13,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 13,000 13,000 Series C convertible preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 721,598 and 721,598 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 722 722 Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 116,236,031 shares and 102,193,579 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 116,235 102,193 Additional paid in capital 9,816,841 6,055,042 Accumulated deficit (18,855,289 ) (10,870,572 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (8,908,491 ) (4,699,615 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 7,657,786 $ 9,986,373

SURGE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months

Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 12,802,172 $ 4,901,864 $ 43,104,767 $ 12,295,058 Cost of revenue 11,216,186 3,023,292 39,422,776 7,814,614 Gross profit 1,585,986 1,878,572 3,681,991 4,480,444 Cost and expenses Depreciation and amortization 306,341 17,926 876,152 39,050 Selling, general and administrative 2,904,569 2,998,359 11,138,464 9,222,923 Total costs and expenses 3,210,910 3,016,285 12,014,616 9,261,973 Operating profit (loss) (1,624,924 ) (1,137,713 ) (8,332,625 ) (4,781,529 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,164,409 ) (20,767 ) (2,348,175 ) (93,157 ) Derivative expense (33,239 ) — (529,294 ) — Change in fair value of derivative liability 212,851 — 405,413 — Gain on investment in Centercom 107,649 6,134 252,985 70,909 Gain/(loss) on settlement of liabilities — — 2,556,979 (466,187 ) Other income — — 10,000 — Total other income (expense) (877,148 ) (14,633 ) 347,908 (488,435 ) Net loss before provision for income taxes (2,502,072 ) (1,152,346 ) (7,984,717 ) (5,269,964 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (2,502,072 ) $ (1,152,346 ) $ (7,984,717 ) $ (5,269,964 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 114,683,442 98,452,560 108,246,505 94,225,836

SURGE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)