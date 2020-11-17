Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Peterborough at 550 Lansdowne St. W. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.

PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Peterborough at 550 Lansdowne St. W. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected.



uBreakiFix Peterborough is owned by Zain Jaffery and Sabil Ur-Rehman. The business partners have hopes to expand by opening more uBreakiFix locations in the surrounding areas in the future.

“Staying connected is critical right now and it’s rewarding to be part of something that makes that possible for those in our community,” said Jaffery. “Prior to opening our uBreakiFix in Peterborough, we owned a private cell phone repair business. This opportunity has allowed us to not only expand our services but also reach more customers who can benefit from what we have to offer.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 9 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to provide genuine, authorized repairs and solutions to our customers,” Jaffery said. “We want to be the go-to technology repair solution that offers convenience and accessibility to the community we serve. This year has provided a number of challenges but we believe a broken phone, tablet, or computer shouldn’t be one of them.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Peterborough and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/peterborough. uBreakiFix Peterborough is located at:

uBreakiFix

550 Lansdowne St W, Peterborough, ON K9J 8J8, Canada

+1 705-745-9565

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8daabaf8-5b16-4ad7-a5e5-1f8ae6af79fc



