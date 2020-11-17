Revenues grow 64.8% over the immediately preceding quarter and a 115.3% increase over the corresponding period of the prior year

Loss per share of 8.5 cents in line with levels of immediately preceding quarter

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotricity Inc. (OTCQB: BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2020. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company earned device sales and technology fees totaling $744,585. Expansive growth into new clinics adopting Bioflux resulted in September being the Company’s highest revenue-producing month to date. Full results are available on EDGAR or in the Financial Section of the Company’s website .

“During the six months ended September 30, 2020, the Company earned revenues of $1,196,483 compared to $672,906 in the corresponding prior year period – a 77.8% increase,” stated Waqaas Al-Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity.

“During the three and six months ended September 30, 2020, the Company experienced a gross margin of 43.6% and 48.9%, respectively.” Biotricity’s CFO, John Ayanoglou added, “Management expects that the cost of devices sold, and other technology associated fees will become lower as a percentage of revenues as sales volumes expand. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Biotricity incurred a net loss of 0.085 cents per share, which was in line with the net loss per share of 0.090 posted in the immediately preceding quarter.”

During our initial commercialization of the Bioflux and the build-out of the Company’s expanded technology eco-system, we devoted significant resources to hiring a high-caliber sales force and our research and development programs incurring additional operating losses. As we continue to build the infrastructure required to increase sales volumes rapidly, we expect these operating losses will continue.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq noted, “We provide our clinical customers and the patients they serve with potentially lifesaving remote medical monitoring. Our goal is to continue to expand our market penetration and product offering as we establish our vision of providing the patients our technology serves with a superior continuum of care.”

Alongside sales growth, the Company has focused on the continued enhancement of its core technology and R&D efforts, leading to several key milestones in recent months that include the following:

FDA Clearance of the Bioflux II software Launched Biocare Telemed, a telemedicine platform to support remote prescriptions and follow up visits Launched Biocare Direct, a program that supports physicians and at-risk patients by shipping Bioflux directly to the patients’ home when prescribed by a physician Verizon Partnership to develop EMS solutions

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity’s unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

