REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and highlighted recent progress and upcoming milestones for its pipeline programs.

“Ayala has made important steps forward in just over a quarter since our IPO as we have laid a strong financial and clinical foundation to support several upcoming milestones throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. Most importantly, we announced encouraging new interim data from our Phase 2 ACCURACY study of AL101 in an extremely difficult to treat population, R/M ACC, demonstrating that AL101 4mg monotherapy has the potential to be a safe and effective treatment for patients with Notch activating mutations. These data further support our rationale for evaluating the 6mg dose cohort of this study for which we remain on track with enrollment,” said Roni Mamluk, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ayala. “Our broader pipeline focused on genetically defined cancers continues to advance and we look forward to commencing patient dosing of our Phase 2 TENACITY study of AL101 for the treatment of R/M TNBC by year-end 2020, as well as additional trial initiations for desmoid tumors in the first half of 2021 and T-ALL in the second half of 2021.”

Key Business and Clinical Highlights

Presented Updated Positive Interim Data from Phase 2 ACCURACY Study of AL101 for the Treatment of Recurrent/Metastatic Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020: In September 2020, Ayala presented updated interim data from the 4mg cohort of its ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY study of AL101 for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma (R/M ACC) harboring Notch activating mutations, demonstrating meaningful clinical activity of AL101 4mg monotherapy with a 68% disease control rate across 40 evaluable patients. Partial responses were observed in six subjects (15%) and stable disease was observed in 21 subjects (53%).



Upcoming Milestones

Patient Enrollment in 6mg Cohort of Phase 2 ACCURACY Study Ongoing: Ayala continues to enroll patients in the 6mg cohort of the Phase 2 ACCURACY study of AL101 for the treatment of R/M ACC, which will contain up to 42 subjects. The Company expects to provide further trial progress updates in the first half of 2021.





Trial in Progress Poster of Phase 2 TENACITY Study of AL101 Monotherapy in Patients with Notch-Activated Triple-Negative Breast Cancer to be Presented at The 2020 Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS): A trial in progress poster will be presented on December 9, 2020. Ayala expects to initiate patient dosing before year-end 2020.





A trial in progress poster will be presented on December 9, 2020. Ayala expects to initiate patient dosing before year-end 2020. On Track to Initiate Two Phase 2 Clinical Trials in 2021:



○ Phase 2 Study of AL102 for the Treatment of Desmoid Tumors: Ayala expects to initiate a Phase 2 study of AL102, a potent, selective, oral gamma secretase inhibitor, in patients with desmoid tumors, rare, disfiguring and often debilitating soft tissue tumors, in the first half of 2021.



○ Phase 2 Study of AL101 for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia: Based on findings from Ayala’s Phase 1 study of AL101 and supporting data from its preclinical studies, Ayala expects to initiate a Phase 2 study of AL101 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (R/R T-ALL), an aggressive and rare form of T-cell specific leukemia, in the second half of 2021.



Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $48.8 million as of September 30, 2020, as compared to $16.7 million as of December 31, 2019.





Collaboration Revenue: Collaboration revenue was $0.7 million and $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.





R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $5.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by additional costs in connection with the advancement of AL101 clinical trials and other preclinical development.





G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily related to higher costs in connection of becoming a public company and costs to support the growth of the company.





General and administrative expenses were $1.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.9 million for the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily related to higher costs in connection of becoming a public company and costs to support the growth of the company. Net Loss: Net loss was $7.4 million, or $0.59 loss per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $5.0 million, or $1.01 loss per share, for the same period in 2019, mainly attributable to the advancement of clinical trials and other preclinical development.



Financial Guidance

Ayala expects its existing cash balance to fund operations through multiple potential key clinical and development milestones into the second half of 2022.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, primarily in genetically defined patient populations. Ayala’s approach is focused on predicating, identifying and addressing tumorigenic drivers of cancer through a combination of its bioinformatics platform and next-generation sequencing to deliver targeted therapies to underserved patient populations. The company has two product candidates under development, AL101 and AL102, targeting the aberrant activation of the Notch pathway with gamma secretase inhibitors to treat a variety of tumors including Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL), Desmoid Tumors and Multiple Myeloma (MM) (in collaboration with Novartis). Ayala’s lead product candidate, AL101, has received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with ACC (ACCURACY) bearing Notch activating mutations and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with TNBC (TENACITY) bearing Notch activating mutations and other gene rearrangements. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

AYALA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Unaudited)

CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 48,749 $ 16,725 Short-term Restricted Bank Deposits 84 83 Trade Receivables 589 469 Prepaid Expenses and other Current Assets 2,329 417 Total Current Assets 51,751 17,694 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Other Assets $ 285 $ 283 Deferred Offering Costs — 656 Property and Equipment, Net 1,357 1,421 Total Long-Term Assets 1,642 2,360 Total Assets $ 53,393 $ 20,054 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK, AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY (DEFICIT): CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade Payables $ 3,646 $ 2,922 Other Accounts Payables 2,353 2,380 Total Current Liabilities 5,999 5,302 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term Rent Liability 462 299 Total Long-Term Liabilities $ 462 $ 299 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value: Series A Preferred Stock of $0.01 par value per share; 3,700,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and none on September 30, 2020 respectively; 3,679,778 issued and outstanding shares at December 31, 2019 and none on September 30, 2020; aggregate liquidation preference value of $23,919 and $0 at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 respectively $ — $ 23,823 Series B Preferred Stock of $0.01 par value per share; 4,500,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and none on September 30, 2020 respectively; 3,750,674 issued and outstanding shares at December 31, 2019 and none on September 30, 2020; aggregate liquidation preference value of $29,668 and $0 at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020 respectively — 29,550 Total Convertible Preferred Stock $ — $ 53,373 STOCKHOLDERS’ STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT: Common Stock of $0.01 par value per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020; 5,064,722 and 12,781,909 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively; 4,998,874 and 12,670,160 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2020, respectively $ 127 $ 51 Additional Paid-in Capital 108,294 1,770 Accumulated Deficit (61,489 ) (40,741 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 46,932 (38,920 ) Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity $ 53,393 $ 20,054





AYALA PHARMACEUTICAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share & per share amounts) For the Three Months ended September 30,

For the Nine Months ended September 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues from licensing agreement $ 658 $ 845 $ 2,704 $ 1,962 Cost of services 658 485 2,704 910 Gross profit — 360 — 1,052 Operating expenses: Research and development 5,421 4,372 15,616 10,563 General and administrative 1,862 945 4,719 2,814 Operating loss (7,283 ) (4,957 ) (20,335 ) (12,325 ) Financial loss, net (40 ) (51 ) (38 ) 183 Loss before income tax (7,323 ) (5,008 ) (20,373 ) (12,142 ) Taxes on income (115 ) (39 ) (375 ) (227 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (7,438 ) (5,047 ) (20,748 ) (12,369 ) Net Loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.59 ) $ (1.01 ) $ (2.33 ) $ (2.49 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,664,485 4,974,839 8,894,182 4,974,641



