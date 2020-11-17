Pune, India, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global therapeutic enzymes market will rise considerably driven by increasing applications of the product in treatment of critical diseases. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights. Therapeutic enzymes have several applications in treatment of severe diseases. They are either used in conjunction or isolated form. The properties of enzyme therapeutics have attracted massive investments in the research and development of the product in the past few years. The increasing patient pool for leukemia will create the platform for growth for the companies operating in the market.

The increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle habits will result in more conditions and disorders. These factors will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the foreseeable future. According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 434,982 people in the suffered were diagnosed with leukemia in the year 2017. The massive number indicates the potential for therapeutic enzymes, not just in North America, but also on a global scale.

Therapeutic Enzymes Market Industry Developments:

In January 2020, Codexis and Nestlé Health Science entered into a strategic collaboration with an aim to discover new enzyme therapy for potential treatment for GI disorders.

In October 2018, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. Received the USFDA approval for Revcovi, a enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of adenosine deaminase severe combined immune deficiency (ADA-SCID) in pediatric and adult patients.





Increasing Number of Company Mergers and Collaborations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions as well as collaborations has had the highest impact on the growth of the overall market in recent years.

In January 2020, Codexis and Nestle Health Science announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership. Through this partnership, the companies will aim to develop newer enzyme therapy for potential treatment of GI disorders. Increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions will have a positive impact on the growth of the global therapeutic enzymes market in the coming years.





North America Projected to Emerge Dominant; Improving Healthcare Services and Infrastructure will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report analyses the ongoing market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years.

The increasing prevalence of cancers in the United States will have a massive impact on the growth of the regional market. Increasing awareness regarding the use of therapeutic enzymes will also bode well for the growth of the market in this region. The improving healthcare infrastructure in the United States will also contribute to the growth of the regional market.

List of companies profiled in the Therapeutic Enzymes Market report:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Codexis.

DSM

Novozymes





Therapeutic Enzymes Market Segmentations:

By Product Type

• Asparaginase

• Streptokinase

• Lipase

• Collagenase

• Lysozyme

• Others

By Application

• Leukemia

• Antiviral Therapy

• Stomach Disorders

• Skin Ulcers

• Others

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Research Laboratories

• Others

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)





