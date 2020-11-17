New York, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Balloon Catheter Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05986533/?utm_source=GNW

• Application-Coronary procedures, Peripheral procedures, Neurovascular procedures, and Others

• Component- Over the Wire balloon catheter, Rapid Exchange balloon catheter, and Fixed-Wire balloon catheter

• Patient age- Adult and Pediatric

• End-User- Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Catherization Laboratories, and Others



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America- Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa



Growth Drivers



• Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease

• Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery

• Advancement in balloon catheter

• Favorable reimbursement landscape in developed economies



Market Challenges



• High cost of angioplasty

• Risk and complication associated with catheterization procedures



Market Opportunities



• Development of novel drug-coated balloon catheter

• Development of multipurpose balloon catheter



Key Companies Profiled



Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Biotronik AG, Cardionovum GmbH, Concept Medical Inc., Cook Group, Hexacath, and OrbusNeich Medical



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the global advanced balloon catheter market?

• What is the adoption rate of the balloon catheters in peripheral artery disease (PAD) and coronary artery disease (CAD) across various regions?

• What is the reimbursement landscape for the balloon catheters across various regions?

• How does the regulatory landscape for the balloon catheters impact the overall global advanced balloon catheter market?

• Who are the key players in the global advanced balloon catheters and their respective market share?

• What are the key strategies employed by the companies for entering the market between 2016-June 2020?

• What is the patent landscape for the global advanced balloon catheter market? Who are the major market players that have filed for patents between January 2017- August 2020?

• How will the entry of products that are in the pipeline till mid-September 2020 impact the global advanced balloon catheter market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the various types of balloon catheters available in the global advanced balloon catheter market? What is their market share in 2019 and 2030, respectively?

• Which type of balloon catheter is anticipated to witness the growth with the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the emerging applications for the balloon catheters?

• What are the various components of balloon catheters? Which type of balloon catheter is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• How is the global advanced balloon catheter market anticipated to grow in the emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa?



Market Overview



The global advanced balloon catheter market is witnessing a moderate decline in the size of the market due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The overall market was estimated to be $2,523.9 million in FY2019, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period, 2021-2030. Presently, more than 70 companies are operating in this market, including already existing and emerging medical device companies.



Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global elective surgeries were shutdown, which, in turn, caused the decline of the global advanced balloon catheter market in 2020. However, the impact of the pandemic is anticipated to be short-term, and with the resumption of elective procedures, the global advanced balloon catheter market is projected to recover from 2021.



Our healthcare experts are continuously analyzing the impact of the industrial and regulatory decisions on the global advanced balloon catheter market. The market is driven by certain factors, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, advancements in the balloon catheters, and favorable reimbursement landscape in developed economies.



The market is favored by the development of novel drug-coated balloon catheter and multipurpose balloon catheter.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, component, application, patient age, end-user, and regional analysis. Each of these segments covers the market’s snapshot over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



